Big Eyes Coin raises USD 1 Million amid growing comparisons to Dogecoin And Shiba Inu

New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI/ATK): In recent events, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has successfully raised USD 1 million as its launch date fast approaches.

The Ethereum (ETH) based ERC-20 token has been the subject of much excitement and anticipation within the cryptocurrency industry, and appears to be on the right path to total domination, as crypto analysts have previously predicted.

Major crypto players gravitate towards the token for several reasons, including its roadmap, utility and features. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) promises, among other things, complete community ownership and a commitment to the community and its members.

As a meme coin, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has naturally gained comparisons to industry-leading meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). The feeling within the cryptocurrency industry is that Big Eyes Coin (BIG) possesses the potential to match and even surpass these altcoins in the not-too-distant future. Its recent $1 million injection further solidifies this reasoning, and more funds are expected to be added before its launch.

In an industry currently plagued with a long and overbearing bear market, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) appears to be arriving at the perfect time to provide a lifeline for major crypto players such as investors and traders. Already a favourite of crypto analysts, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has drawn comparisons to prominent altcoins in the meme coin space, including Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). Could Big Eyes Coin (BIG) be the long-term cryptocurrency investment that investors need, and can it surpass Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB)? Find out more



below.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Popularly known as the original meme coin, Dogecoin (DOGE) is a prominent crypto within the industry and a pioneer of the meme coin revolution. Dogecoin (DOGE) started as a joke to poke fun at the cryptocurrency industry but quickly gained a mass following of loyal en

enthusiasts attracted to its light-hearted and fun nature. When popular crypto enthusiast and Tesla CEO Elon Musk called it his favourite cryptocurrency, Dogecoin (DOGE) quickly gained mainstream attention and subsequently inspired a new category of cryptocurrencies based on Internet memes and events.

A top 10 cryptocurrency by market cap, Dogecoin (DOGE) is regularly used to tip likeable content on Reddit and Twitter. Dogecoin (DOGE) is available on several crypto platforms, including Binance, Coinbase and more.



Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is largely seen as the younger brother of Dogecoin (DOGE) and its main rival. Shiba Inu (SHIB) started as an experiment in decentralized community building, one that has been very successful by all standards. Today, the project features a decentralized exchange (DEX) called ShibaSwap alongside its native token, SHIB. SHIB facilitates transactions on ShibaSwap and other activities in the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

Being a prominent member of the cryptocurrency industry, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is available on several top crypto platforms, such as Binance, Coinbase, Huobi, Gate.io and more.



Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is native to Big Eyes, an upcoming crypto project gaining attention within the cryptocurrency industry for several reasons, such as a commitment to revolutionalizing the NFT, Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and meme coin industries. Big Eyes promises several solutions that will elevate these industries to the next level.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will play a huge role in the upcoming crypto project by facilitating several activities and providing utility. The token has a huge supply, most of which will be made available during its presale.

