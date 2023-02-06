Big Eyes Has One Of The Most Successful Presales Ever Raising Over USD 21 Million While Polygon Starts The Year Up 50 per cent And FileCoin Launches To Space

New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI/ATK): It had been an eventful month for Crypto no matter the rank of the token, from Bitcoin (BTC) all the way tokens not yet released, things seem to be leading towards 2023 being a big year for the market. Things are going well for Polygon's MATIC, ranked number 10 by market cap, it ended the month of January with a 50 per cent rise. Meanwhile, Filecoin (FIL) is showing signs of a major comeback after an important announcement. This all comes with the news of Big Eyes (BIG) raising USD 21 million in presale, the biggest that has been seen in a number of years.

(BIG)gest Presale This Year

With the year just beginning, there will no doubt be quite a few presales and launches throughout, but with the way things are going it's unlikely any of them will be as big as Big Eyes (BIG). A brand new meme coin with a unique image, the creators have a lot of plans for it in the coming months such as rolling out an NFT collection and donating 5 per cent of its overall supply to charities with the mission of preserving ocean life. There are many other plans they have outlined on their white paper that are worth checking out, as these things are likely what attracted buyers to support the token to the point of it raising USD 21.5 million; bringing it extremely close to its end goal. The potential this token has once it launches is impressive and if its current growth is a sign of anything, it won't disappoint.



Polygon and Filecoin's BIG Comeback

When it comes to the top 10 tokens by market cap, MATIC has been a standout since the beginning of the year. The token is native to Polygon, a platform like Ethereum that with lower fees and faster transactions, had an inconsistent winter with constant ups and downs that had investors worried about its longevity. It seems to be turning things around for the better now though, most likely as a reaction to the recent long-awaited upgrade to the platform.



In a similar position as Polygon, Filecoin had a rough experience through 2022, worse even. It has struggled to reach the same highs it once touched in 2021, but the community is optimistic after the big news of Filecoin's InterPlanetary File System being launched into space this year. This will be the first time something like this happens in Crypto, which is bringing a lot of attention back to FileCoin. While the growth isn't clear for the moment, in the grand scheme of things it's very likely that as we get closer to deployment; surges will hit the token's value.

While the year has only just begun and it's just as likely things will change as different developments happen, as it stands right now, things are looking good for all three of these altcoins and it'll be exciting to see more from them in the near future. Especially for Big Eyes as its launch draws closer, with less than 30 hours left on their final code, LAUNCHBIGEYES200, which offers a 200 per cent bonus on purchases for presale buyers.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigEyesCoin

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

