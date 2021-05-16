Big update on CBSE 12th Board exams 2021 cancellation! How to stay focussed on entrance exam preparation along with that?

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI/Oswaal Books): As the authorities await the Covid-19 situation to improve in the country, in the meantime, they are also preparing for the not-so-favourable circumstances. With one eye on the rising number of cases, the Education Department is also looking at ways to carry on with important academic assessments and procedures.

Crucial exams like the Boards, undergraduate entrance exams and other competitive exams are either postponed or cancelled. While the students of CBSE class 10th will be promoted without exams this year, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will hold a crucial meeting on May 17 in light of the increased demand for the cancellation of the CBSE class 12 board exams 2021.

Nishank might take a final decision in the virtual meeting about the conduction of class 12 board exams, after interacting with education secretaries of all states. Prior to this, the Union Minister will be reviewing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the education sector. There will also be discussion on the New Education Policy (NEP) and the promotion of online education.

Irrespective of the dates, a consistent study pattern and the right resources will help you score high in not only your CBSE 12th Boards, but also the college entrance exams. Here's how to do it.

Here are the Benefits:

3. Take breaks- All the uncertainty and continuous studying can cause burnout. To avoid getting exhausted and overwhelmed, don't hesitate from taking frequent breaks as long as your study hours are productive. Remember it's not about quantity, but quality. Watch a movie, meditate and exercise to keep your mind fresh and body healthy.

If you are using the right resources to widen your potential and are persevering with dedication, a shining career awaits you! Best of luck!

