Big update on Class 10 ICSE: 1 hour exam time management charts and extra specimen papers made available!

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI/Mediawire): After declaring the final commencement date of ICSE Class 10 Semester 1 Board Exams i.e. 15th of November, students are now getting serious.

But the ICSE Specimen paper provided for Semester 1 on the CISCE website is putting every student in a fix. So many MCQs to answer in less than 1 hour for the first time.

Conscious of that challenge, a Practice book is uploaded for ICSE students of Class 10. More importantly, these books also have a time management chart to help students understand how much time at maximum is to be spent on different MCQs type or Sections.

These Class 10 Practice Sample Paper Books are prepared in collaboration with Educart to provide timely and well researched (plus quality checked) practice book and time management material for all ICSE schools, students and teachers. These books are told to us as a must have for all ICSE students to get a good grip on the MCQ paper of Semester 1.

We took a screenshot of the Time Management chart given in the just uploaded ICSE English Paper 1 Educart Practice Book for class 10:



As we can see, a very useful breakdown of how much time to spend on each section, based on the type of MCQs is given to help structure your 1 hour and ensure students attempt full 100% paper on time.

A similar Time Management chart is provided in great detail for all other main subjects in these uploaded ICSE books - English Paper 2 (Literature in English), Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, History & Civics and Geography.



These Time Management charts are also included in these Educart practice book which has 10 Sample Papers in it, based on the ICSE Specimen Paper of 26th August 2021. ICSE Experts believe such material will be extremely useful for ICSE students at this time when there isn't much quality and reliable books available in the market to give them paper-wise final practice.



Some very useful features of these practice books we found personally are:

OMR Sheets for practice as per what ICSE will provide in Boards

ICSE Specimen Paper Solved With Explanations

Time Management Chart for the 1 hour paper (with reading time)

10 Sample Papers with solutions for exact paper practice (unique)

Self Evaluation Charts to identify weaknesses

All these Time Management Charts are prepared in collaboration with top ICSE experts at Educart and reputed teachers of ICSE Schools. Direct link to the Educart ICSE Semester 1 Sample Paper Books is given here for easy access.

