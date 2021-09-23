BIG UPDATE: Sample Paper Practice Book uploaded for Class 10, 12 students on website

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI/Mediawire): We know Term 1 Board Exams for Class 10 and class 12 will be starting from November 15th, 2021. This gives students only 7 weeks to prepare based on the pattern of CBSE Sample Paper (released on 2nd September 2021).

Students now have to answer 40-50 questions in under 90 minutes, which could be a challenge if they are under-prepared.

Cognizant of the fact that still many students in various parts of the country have no access to quality teaching and offline teaching has been largely unavailable in this academic year, two major announcements are made today.

Firstly, just like the CBSE Question Bank that was uploaded on cbseacademic.nic.in a few months ago, a new Practice Book of sample papers of each subject has been made available specifically for CBSE Class 10 & Class 12 students. This practice book includes OMR sheets to help students understand the look and process of filling them.

Secondly, a Time Management Chart is provided to help students understand how to structure the different 'Sections' of the MCQ paper (40+ MCQs to do) in just 1.5 hours. These are two very useful updates for all teachers and students. Let's see in detail.

1. Sample Paper Practice Book

The CBSE Sample Paper Book is prepared with the help of Kendriya Vidyalaya Teachers and in collaboration with CBSE experts at Educart, for all Subjects of Class 10 and Class 12.



Some of the important things we found in these books are:

The books have upto 13 Sample Papers with detailed solutions on 100% CBSE pattern of upcoming November Term 1 Boards. This is made available so students can practice lots of sample papers easily at minimal cost.

CBSE Self Evaluation Sheets are added after papers to help students understand their weak topics and study NCERT accordingly.

OMR Sheets that will be given in Boards along with tips to fill them.

Mind Maps and all the important points are given Chapter-wise to answer any MCQ as an extra feature in each Book.

These features make the books the most useful resource for the final practice of Term 1 paper pattern. Especially, when they are the only books 100% based on CBSE Sample Paper released on 2nd September 2021.



Links to these above mentioned practice books for Term 1 are given below for ease of access:

Class 10: Term 1 Sample Paper Practice Book

Class 12: Term 1 Sample Paper Practice Book

It has been made clear that NCERT books and Exemplars are a must to keep in mind as well to prepare. Now, let's take a look at the Time Management charts provided to help CBSE students.

2. Time Management Chart

Below are screenshots of two Time Management charts for CBSE Class 10 Science and Class 10 Maths.





Very useful Time Management Chart Provided for Class 10 Mathematics and Science Term 1

Key Points Suggested from these Charts:

Students are advised to focus not more than 3-4 minutes per MCQ to complete the paper on time

Section-wise breakdown is given so students can focus on completing the sections one by one

The OMR sheet should be filled at the end in 'revision time' to account for last-minute change of mind and revisiting not answered questions.

All these Time Management Charts prepared by KV experts are available in the above uploaded Educart Sample Paper practice books for Term 1 Boards of CBSE Class 10 and 12.

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article (ANI/Mediawire)

