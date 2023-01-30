Big USD Billion Property Sale redefines Real Estate buying experience, Smartworld Developers clocks Rs. 1023 cr. sale

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): January 21st - 24th will be marked as the biggest days of Real Estate in Delhi NCR / India. The Big USD Billion Property Sale recently held in Gurugram has transformed the way people buy property. The sale offered a spectrum of Special 26 offers like pay just 26 per cent to own a property, 26 per cent discount on booking amount, 26 months of free maintenance plus confirmed gifts with every booking and chance to win a luxury car.

"It's time for real estate to think differently. What we need is a compelling proposition, great products, the pulse of the customers on what they want and the big idea of giving them in a non-traditional real estate format. Property is always bought with the family on mind, and we wanted the customer to feel ''our difference'' from day one. What gratifies me is that 30 per cent of the sale came from our existing buyers. This is a testimony to brand Smartworld and the trust they have in us," shares Vivek Singhal, CEO Smartworld Developers.

The new-age developer - Smartworld made it big at the property expo platform. Debuting last year, Smartworld in its first year had launched 2 projects that were runaway hits with more than 95 per cent sold in just 6 months of its launch. Smartworld launched its new project, Smartworld One DXP, the First address of Dwarka Expressway at the Big USD Billion Property Sale. Within 3 days of the launch, Smartworld One DXP's 2.5 BHK units were SOLD OUT.

Ashish Jerath, President Sales & Marketing, Smartworld Developers, commented, "Opportunities like Big $Billion Property Sale have proved to be the most innovative and well-received concept. The footfall has been gratifying and so have sales. We have clocked approximately Rs. 1023 cr sales. Our Channel Partners have played a humungous role in bringing us customers who believe in us and our projects. Of course, the offers were invincible but must laud our partners' efforts. Also, what amazed us is the direct customers who came in large numbers. For a new brand in real estate, we are truly ushering the Future of Real Estate in India."

Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chairman Anarock Group, the Strategic Partner for the Big USD Billion Property Sale commented on the Realty Expo, stating, "This is a unique event that aims to enable investors and clients to acquire property for a lower-than-market price for optimal ROI. Anarock was involved at various levels, from sales generation to cutting-edge marketing initiatives and managed multiple tech-driven aspects. The expo succeeded at all levels."

Financing partners included all big names like - HDFC, SBI, ICICI, Canara Bank, Kotak Mahindra, Axis, IDFC and Bank of Maharashtra.

"Supporting the dream of buyers, we had released special schemes to make it a success. We have never seen this kind of footfall with such clear intent that the buyer is walking-in with. The unique concept of the event is fabulous and we are so delighted to be a part of it," said Bhanu Bhandari, HDFC Limited.



Calling it Seller-brations

Altogether, the 4-day property sale had everything a customer needs: Options of property, variable ticket size options, a mix of ready-to-move-in and under construction projects. The ready swipe and buy option plus participation of banks made sure that on the spot approvals and special offers resulted in a seamless buying of property in one go.

The 4-day property sale had people from all over Delhi NCR buying property from Rs. 1 Crore going up to 4.5 cr. "The deals were fantastic. I was looking for a property in Dwarka Expressway and was doing my research on it. And then I came across the Big $Billion Property sale. I haven't seen anything like this before. People buying or rather shopping in such large numbers. The deal I got was a good one. The iPhone that came as a confirmed gift made my wife, so happy. The whole experience was like a Dubai Shopping Festival," said a home buyer, CEO with an MNC.

"End-to-end dealing with Smartworld was a cakewalk, my parents are in Kolkata. My 2-year-long search was addressed in one go when I saw One DXP. I went for the sale on Day 1 and Day 2, I had made the booking" shared a buyer - CFO with Consulting firm who also bought a 4.5 BHK home at property Sale.

A record number of 400+ Channel Partners were a part of the property extravaganza. Some of them reached as much as over Rs. 100 cr sales in 4 days. "This is a fantastic platform given here. The experience, and hospitality was amazing. The customers liked the special offers and the hospitality extended. It felt as if the 4 days were like Akshay Tritiya for Property - auspicious days for Property buying and for us to sell," said Investor Clinic, a channel partner who have clocked as many as 100 sales.

Smartworld Developers envisages transforming the real estate scenario through its vision of building world-class realty assets in India. It aspires to set new benchmarks in construction, operations, customer services and unmatched delivery schedules by utilising the most advanced and smart technologies.

Incorporated in 2021, Smartworld Developers is a professionally driven company that is acclaimed for implementing corporate governance at all levels. The company disrupted the real estate market of Delhi NCR with its inaugural projects that offered low-rise floors with high-rise amenities--Smartworld Orchard and Smartworld Gems, both located at premium locations in Gurugram. With 5,000+ satisfied customers, Smartworld Developers has exceeded INR 5,500 crore in sales; has 10,000 crore worth assets under management, and has 2.5 cr square feet development potential in the next five years. The company recently secured INR 250 crore of investment from Motilal Oswal. Smartworld Developers will use the funds for expansion.

The company has amalgamated some of the revered names in the real estate industry, with initial focus on the NCR market of delivering ergonomically designed homes and spaces for the millennial nuclear families - to live, work and play the 'smart' way. It is also eyeing expansion in key real estate markets such as Noida, Mumbai MMR, Pune, Bengaluru, Goa and Hyderabad soon. The company has a robust network of over 7,000 partners across the country, giving the company an edge in reach and depth.

