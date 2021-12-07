Biggest Book Give-away program by an Indian Author

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 7 (ANI/PRNewswire): Book marketing and selling is a very complex process and more than 100 factors affect the entire process.

Online portals selling books made it even more difficult for the bookstores and offline book sellers. And Covid made the entire process of offline selling almost obsolete. The entire community of the book-sellers, wholesalers, small book stores, vendors and publishers across the world went bankrupt and millions of such businesses closed down.

Many libraries also closed down and that was the saddest part for book lovers across the world including Ashutosh Rawal. He had just finished writing a book during lockdown and he was looking for the publisher and new ways to sell the book offline.

As Ashutosh Rawal is learning the ropes and brainstorming about new ways for publishing, marketing and PR for promoting his self-published book, he came across a novel idea of helping the book-sellers who are selling books at the cross-roads, railway stations, and on the street stalls. He strongly feels that Giving is not just about making a donation. It is about making a difference. Touching lives is more important than selling book copies and this idea triggered this amazing & unique campaign.

These people, who are last in the chain of book selling, and who put in the maximum amount of hard work, earn the least amount of money when they sell the books. They are last in the line of retail chain and nobody thinks about them. They are almost invisible in the entire process of book selling. However, they are the ones toiling on the road, be it hot summer, heavy rains or cold winters.

As an Author and publisher, Ashutosh Rawal thinks that in order to sell a book, one needs to "Give First" and then expect the book sales to pick-up. He strongly feels that one needs to have the philanthropist mindset while designing the marketing plan for the book. And more importantly, the philanthropist activity should not be done with the expectation of returns. It should be done keeping in mind the well-being of the people who are the last but crucial part of the entire selling chain.

He designed the campaign to donate 5 books, completely free of cost, to these book sellers on the road or railway stations or at the crossroads. All they have to do is sell the book and keep all the money with themselves. They do not have to pay anything to the Author or publisher. This is like a gift from the Author to them. Or rather, one can say that it's a tribute to these book-sellers for their hard work and efforts on the road. He thinks that, "Giving does not precede receiving; it is the reason for it; it is in giving that we receive."

He has already started this campaign from his home town of Ahmedabad and is looking for book lovers from across India to join and help him in this campaign. His initial target is to reach out to 40 cities across India. Anyone reading this article and would like to be a part of this unique give-away campaign may reach out to him through social media channels. In fact, he wants to involve as many book lovers as possible and create a new wave of kindness and sensitivity towards people struggling on the roads selling best-sellers. They are real heroes.

All they have to do is to identify such road-side sellers in their own city or area and they should be willing to reach out to them. Ashutosh Rawal will ship the books to them without any cost. Once they receive the books, they must go and donate these copies of this book to respective road-side book sellers.

Yes, there are 200 + books to be given away across several cities across India. It is a great opportunity for true book lovers and enthusiastic readers to reach out to him. One needs to just give couple of hours of their time and make a world of difference in the life of these book-seller and vendors.

Come and be a part of this "First-of-its-Kind" initiative across India and help us in creating a new history. It's high time we acknowledge the efforts of these silent book-sellers and reward them for their hard work.

About the Book

Book is titled: WHY I'M Crazy About Japan



The answer to the above question is the whole book...! The book which is very fast climbing up the charts of best-selling book in the Specialty Travel category.

Book-lovers who have not read the book as yet, must order a copy and read it first. He interestingly narrates real life experiences in Japan in the book and it feels like a next bestseller on the list. This book talks about the people of Japan and their unquestionable sincerity in everything that they do. Every chapter talks about a small incident and how it changed the vision as well as the life of the Author.

The author shares these stories in a very light & witty manner to make understanding easy for the readers of all the age groups. Routine, day to day interactions, with people on the streets or at his university or in the restaurant, had a huge impact on his perception of life.

There is a life lesson to be learnt at the end of each chapter but delivered in a very subtle and effective manner. Today, young readers may run away if someone tries to preach heavy knowledge to them. Hence, Ashutosh Rawal touches the funny bone and instantly connects with the millennials. Some chapters are downright hilarious but are successful in sending the underlying deeper message.

His sense of humour will touch the right chord of the people who love to read comedy. Unique aspects of Japanese culture are innovatively portrayed through his experiences. His observations, small nuances and understanding of Japanese people will be really intriguing for readers worldwide.

