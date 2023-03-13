Bigguy's Wingery first store launched in Bengaluru takes the city by storm

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bigguy's Wingery, a subsidiary brand of Biggies Burger, today launched its first store at Dommasandra Bengaluru. The launch of Bigguy's Wingery first store marks the beginning of a chicken wings revolution in India. With a menu filled with several varieties of chicken wings, Bigguy's Wingery will become a go to destination for chicken lovers.



The launch event witnessed an overwhelming response from consumers, hinting that the brand has topped the list of consumer's choice. Bigguy's Wingery will be adding more stores soon to cater to the city's big appetite for chicken wings.



Bigguy's Wingery is conceptualized to provide a unique experience for its consumers with its ambience, menu and offers designed to appeal to consumers of all age groups. Chicken wings that are made with unique and rare flavours, coupled with unique sauces in addition to the regular chicken wings sauce, sets Bigguy's Wingery a distinguished restaurant for its consumers.





Ashutosh Patra, Co-founder of Bigguy's Wingery said, "We are thrilled to start off with our new venture that caters to India's most in demand delicacy - the chicken wings. It is indeed a delight to see such a great response from our consumers right on the day of launch. Our menu specially curated to exceed the expectations of our consumers will surely take Bigguy's Wingery to great heights."

While Bigguy's Wingery is in its plans for a nationwide expansion, the brand aspires to acquire 10% of the market share expanding across southern markets initially. As a part of its expansion plans, Bigguy's Wingery will be launching 50 stores this year, spread across Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Coimbatore.

"We aim to expand pan India and tap on market opportunities across tier I, II and III cities where global brands haven't had their presence yet. We ensure consumers of these untapped markets are able to gain access to QSR chains and relish the chicken wings of both Indian and global flavours," he added.



Bigguy's Wingery's expansion plans focus on franchising model and plans to empower its franchisees to be able to build thriving businesses in their communities. Bigguy's Wingery will become a disruptive brand in the market with its special deals and promotions, including discounts on large orders, loyalty programs for its regular consumers, free sides with wings and many more.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

