Bihar Govt aims developing IT & ITeS services and electronic manufacturing hub in the state

New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Department of Information Technology, State Govt. of Bihar announced renewed efforts to bring in major investments in the IT & ITeS Services and Electronic manufacturing in the state and develop it as one of the emerging IT hubs in the country. IT investments in the state of Bihar is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 20 per cent during 2017-22.

Speaking at the 28th Convergence India 2021 here, Jibesh Kumar, the Hon'ble Minister for the Department of IT, State Government, Bihar shared insights on Govt initiatives, Investor opportunities in the state and how the state envisions to exploit the ICT prowess for inclusive growth and large scale gainful employment.

The state of Bihar is blooming with projects, currently, three IT parks are under construction including 33 Acres IT park at Bihta with seamless network connectivity, A 110 acres IT park in Rajgir with 3 phases of development of electronic manufacturing hub and well-established connectivity and the IT Tower in Patna with 90000 sq feet proposed built-up area. An Incubation centre at BIT, Patna with a floor area of 10000 sq meter is already functional in the field of medical electronics to support startups in medical electronics.

For the Startup ecosystem, the government of Bihar has taken a number of initiatives and more than 900 startups have been assigned for 100 per cent free of cost incubation to state notified incubation centers. The state received 5591 applications on the Bihar Startup portal for certification and state govt. has organized more than 100 outreach programs. In the state, 104 startups are incubated and 53 certified startups are availing fiscal benefits under the state startups policy.

Speaking at the Convergence India Jibesh Kumar, the Hon'ble Minister for the Department of IT, State Government, Bihar said, "Bihar is determined to ensure the implementation of policies of 'ease of doing business' handcrafted by the current government to develop IT and IT-enabled Services industry for inclusive and overall socio-economic growth in the state. The state has a pool of talent with abundant skilled workers backed by the finest educational institutes. We are sure this will provide the business houses an opportunity to reduce their cost and increase profits - simple formula 'income minus expenditure'. In an ongoing effort, we are taking various policy and regulatory reforms and are sure Bihar would be one of the preferred choices for the industry."



The State Government has also established a Startup Hub in Patna as a Technology Innovation and Incubation Zone in the State to promote innovation, incubation, and entrepreneurship, where startups will have access to plug-and-play infrastructure, quality power, seamless internet connectivity at subsidised rates, and much-needed services in consulting, training, implementation, incubation and statutory compliances.

Since 2017, the department is focusing to create incremental employment of 20,000 youth and emerge as one of the leading startup hubs in the country in the IT/ITeS sector by conducting skill development and capacity building initiatives. The government is focused to generate a gross turnover of Rs. 10,000 Crore in the IT/ITeS space and accelerate investments flow in the IT/ITeS sector at an average annual growth rate in excess of 20 per cent.

In order to accomplish a holistic transformation in investor attractiveness, the government is driving regulatory reforms across all relevant areas of business regulations. The government of Bihar is ensuring the provision of time-bound single window clearance mechanisms for faster processing of applications of lT/ITeS projects in the State, and approval and disbursement of incentives under the Bihar Industrial Investment Promotion Policy 2016. The State Government has set up an Investor Facilitation cum Project Management Unit {PMU) for investor facilitation under the Department of Information Technology, Govt. of Bihar.

Established in 2007, the Department of Information Technology is also the guiding force for other departments of the state for the usage and deployment of Technology-enabled services for their benefits and benefits of their consumers. This department aims to enforce the position of Bihar as an attractive destination for the IT/ITeS industry, enhance citizen services through the e-Governance & m-governance model & give a special focus on Startups & budding Entrepreneurs to flourish in the state.

The department is deep into e-Governance. BAAF - Adhaar Based transactions framework, CFMS, HRMS are existing applications being used flawlessly by various state departments, B-SWAN & Bihar Cloud are integrated IT enabling infrastructures. State Data Center - State-of-the-Art Tier 3 Data Center is already functional.

