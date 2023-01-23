Bikanervala opens 150th outlet at Gurugram, Golf Course Extension Road

New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI/PNN): Bikanervala is now opening its 150th outlet in Gurugram, Golf Course Extension Road. Residents and corporate offices will now have the pleasure of enjoying the authentic Indian taste of "BIKANERVALA". The new outlet of Bikanervala is now open for public from 18th January 2023, adding a new feather in the Bikanervala family.

With an aim to bringing authentic Indian delicacies, the new Bikanervala outlet is a one-stop food shop situated in a strategic cosmopolitan location mainly to cater to younger generation as well as to the family people those are looking for traditional authentic Indian foods. The name 'BIKANERVALA' narrates the family tradition of sweets and exotic cuisine that goes back well over a century, to the era of Royal Houses of Rajasthan, where their forefathers developed and perfected a wide range of exquisite delights. In modern times, to their great family tradition, they have added professional management, standardized processing, international acclaimed norms of hygiene and world class ambiance. Bikanervala is a Food Safety System Certification 22000 (FSSC 22000) certified Company -- the internationally accepted benchmarks of Quality and Safety. The vision of the company is not only to spread the awareness of the classic selection of recipes and make them available throughout India, but also to take these distinctive cuisine portfolios around the world. Bikanervala is operating 149 stores successfully in India and abroad. Bikanervala is a QSR of Pan-Indian multi Cuisines, along with a state-of-the-art sweet shop. With the launch of 150th Outlet, Bikanervala has reached a count of 10 outlets in Gurugram and plan to add another 10 outlets in Gurugram region in 2023 itself. The 150th Outlet of Bikanervala at Golf course extension road have a ample open space, seating capacity of 200 people and we'll equipped to handle 250 people at a time.

Globally, Bikanervala is present in Nepal, U.A.E, Qatar, New Zealand, USA and Singapore. Expansion is a continuous process at Bikanervala and new openings are a regular activity and as per expansion plan, Bikanervala will launch its 1st outlet in Canada very soon and about to add 2 more outlets to the existing 18 in U.A.E by next week. North India has traditionally been our stronghold with over 80+ Outlets spread over J&K, Himachal and the entire northern part of Indo-Gangetic plains. In the west, we have presence in Mumbai and Ahmedabad.



Our mega outlets in Chennai and Hyderabad have already given a strong foothold in the southern part of India and further expansion is already under consideration. Eastern part of India remains a territory to be explored and efforts are on to venture there also in near future.

Experimenting with innovative ideas is the mantra of Bikanervala to keep up with demands of contemporary times said by Shyam Sunder Aggarwal (MD) Bikanervala Foods Pvt Ltd and Suresh Goel (CEO) at Bikanervala Foods Pvt Ltd.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

