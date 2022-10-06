Bike Ride and Tree Plantation Drive conducted by The Lake Omaxe New Chandigarh

Chandigarh [India], October 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Lake by Omaxe Group, New Chandigarh, hosted a grand bike ride event followed by a tree plantation drive on October 2, 2022.

The event was a part of the Omaxe Group's 'Go Green Initiative' to maintain and preserve the environment. The event witnessed a group of 50 Harley Davidson riders from the Himalayan Chapter riding the latest tourers and cruisers for planting fruit trees. The group was headed by Dr RS Mann, Director, Himalayan Chapter HOG.

The bike ride commenced from Siswan Point and culminated at The Lake, Omaxe New Chandigarh. Several prominent professionals, including dentists, members of the armed forces, corporate executives and entrepreneurs, also joined in to make the event a resounding success. The tree plantation drive commenced with riders cruising through the Omaxe Phase 1 Villas and planting 50 fruit trees around the lake project.



The Omaxe Group is committed to maintaining a sustainable society by protecting the environment and maintaining the ecological balance for the benefit of future generations. This tree planting drive is another noble contribution from the real estate player to fight climate change and preserve nature.

The Lake by Omaxe Group is an ultra-luxurious skyline community that houses 2 and 3-bedroom villas and apartments. The magnificent apartments combine convenience with luxury to elevate the premium living experience of the residents. A 25-acre green area surrounds the residential area, giving residents a tranquil setting.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

