BIMTECH conducts its 35th Annual Convocation amidst presence of Stalwarts from the Corporate World

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) recently held its 35th convocation ceremony. The students from 2021-2023 batch successfully graduated on this day.

The landmark event was graced by the Chief Guest Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, a distinguished personality in the insurance sector with a wealth of experience spanning over 30 years. The graduating students were elated to receive an inspiring convocation address from Singhel, who shared his success stories and urged them to embrace the challenges that come their way, stay focused on their goals, and never give up in the face of obstacles. He advised them to use their knowledge and skills to make a positive impact on society and contribute to the growth and development of the nation.

He also stated, "To thrive in the dynamic business world, you must cultivate resilience, adaptability, and an insatiable hunger for knowledge. But don't forget the most important thing: to use your talents to make a positive impact on the world. Always remember that true success is not measured by individual accomplishments, but by the positive changes we make for those around us. Congratulations to the class of 2023, and I wish you all the best in your future endeavours."



Jayashree Mohta, Chairperson, Board of Governors, BIMTECH lauded the achievements of the institute over the last 35 years in her welcome address, and shared how the founders of this B-school realized the need for providing quality management education to aspiring young Indians. She stated that BIMTECH constantly endeavours to improve upon its position in management education firmament; and because of the scholastic abilities of its students and complete dedication of faculty, has notched up a respectable stature. More than 8,000 alumni have been contributing their best to the progress and growth of India's primary, secondary and tertiary sectors.

Dr Harivansh Chaturvedi, Director, BIMTECH, presented the Annual Progress Report, highlighting the institute's developments throughout the years, including new academic programs, collaborations, and research initiatives. He congratulated the students and encouraged them to use their education for the betterment of society.

During the convocation ceremony, academic honors were conferred upon the meritorious students. Durgesh Nandan Sarkar was awarded with Dr C.B. Gupta memorial medal and Raichel Suseel was awarded with Yoshoda Jaju memorial medal for their outstanding academic achievements. Dr Jagdish. N. Sheth award of Rs. 50,000 for Best Doctoral Thesis was awarded to Dr Parul Bajaj, and Madhuri J Sheth award of Rs. 25,000 each was conferred upon Palak Mittal and Arushi Jain. Dr Sarala Birla 'Best Chirraiya Award' instituted in the memory of Late Sarala Birla, Co-founder of BIMTECH, was also bestowed during the ceremony.

The graduating students had an excellent placement season, with recruitment from leading companies and a significant 20 per cent increase in average salaries this year. BFSI and Consulting proved to be the top recruitment domains with 36 per cent and 24 per cent offers received from these sectors respectively.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

