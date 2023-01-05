Binance Coin, Polygon and Dogeliens Token Can Save Your Portfolio In The Ongoing Bear Market, Here's How

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI/ATK): For most of this year, the cryptocurrency industry has been in a bear market. These are extended periods of extreme market volatility and negative prices that can affect an industry and make it difficult to perform daily activities within it.

As such, the cryptocurrency industry and its members have had to endure a particularly tough time for the better part of this year.

We are now only a few weeks away from a new year, and this is causing a high degree of excitement and anticipation within the cryptocurrency industry. The major reason for this is reported within the industry suggesting that there could be a brief period of bullish activity within crypto markets at the start of the new year.

This is a unique opportunity for members of the cryptocurrency industry to generate massive profits ahead of what could be a bumpy year.

To that effect, this piece highlights three highly promising cryptocurrencies that could be fantastic crypto investments ahead of the new year. The need for smart investments in highly promising cryptos in the current climate cannot be understated.

It could be the key to surviving the harsh bear market. Here's what makes these three cryptos - Binance Coin (BNB), Polygon (MATIC) and Dogeliens Token (DOGET) absolute must-haves for every investor in the current climate.

Breaking Barriers With Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance Coin (BNB) is the native cryptocurrency of the Binance platform, a notable centralized exchange protocol within the cryptocurrency industry. The token is an Ethereum (ETH) based ERC-20 token that facilitates several crypto-related activities within the Binance ecosystem, such as network governance, payment fees and user interaction between users. Binance Coin (BNB) is notable for several impressive features, such as a 6.25 trading fee discount.

Binance Coin (BNB) is a favourite among traders in the industry for several reasons, including not creating dust. Dust is the after-product of trade which involves an indivisible coin such as NEO. Binance Coin (BNB) stock is listed on several top crypto platforms, such as Binance, Coinbase and Huobi Global.

Change The Way You View Crypto With Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) is a noteworthy well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum (ETH) scaling and infrastructure development within the cryptocurrency industry. It is a platform notable within the cryptocurrency industry for enabling the creation of optimistic rollup chains, ZK rollup chains, stand-alone chains or any other kind of infra required by the developer.



It possesses several extremely impressive features, such as the capacity to achieve up to 65,000 transactions per second (tps) on a single side chain. Its native cryptocurrency, MATIC, incentivizes its ecosystem and facilitates several crypto operations, such as network governance, user interaction and payment fees. MATIC stock is listed on several top crypto platforms, such as Binance and Coinbase Pro.



Dogeliens Token (DOGET): The Underdog Is Thriving

Dogeliens Token (DOGET) is an upcoming meme coin within the cryptocurrency industry that is native to the Dogeliens crypto project, an initiative that seeks to successfully introduce blockchain technology into the global community. The token, according to crypto analysts, possesses the capacity to surpass industry-leading meme coins, such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). Dogeliens Token (DOGET) is currently on presale and could be a fantastic crypto investment in the long run.

The token plays an integral role in the Dogeliens ecosystem, incentivizing it and facilitating several crypto operations within it. For more information on the Dogeliens Token (DOGET), click here.

Final Thoughts...

These are some cryptocurrencies which will help you make a difference online and in your pocket. Sound interesting? Check out the links below and get involved and earning now.

