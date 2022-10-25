BioCell Technology expands global presence and trust with prestigious Halal Certification

Irvine (California) [US], October 25 (ANI/PRNewswire): BioCell Collagen®, a clinically-studied dietary supplement ingredient with more than twenty years of safe and effective use, is now recognized as halal-certified by the Islamic Information Documentation and Certification GmbH (IIDC).

This prestigious certification is accepted in nearly all Islamic countries, including the most rigorous in standard, expanding the global reach and availability of BioCell Collagen®.

For those seeking top-quality halal-certified products, including the 1.6 billion Muslims in the world, this certification provides consumers with transparency and trust in BioCell Collagen®.

"The halal product category is growing, and more consumers are looking for the IIDC halal symbol as it affirms the product's commitment to safety and health," said Mohammed Ishaq, CEO of BioCell Technology. "It's important to us to reach and serve those who seek halal-certified products, and BioCell Collagen® meets those strict standards."

Collagen ingredients are complex and various methods need to be used to characterize the quality of the ingredient at the supply level. BioCell Collagen® is produced according to halal standards recognized by the globally renowned standard of IIDC and all aspects of production are permissible according to Islamic law.



BioCell Collagen® is one of the few science-backed dietary supplement ingredients that addresses the physiological degradation of connective tissue and the associated age-related loss of their structurally essential molecules. More than a decade of research, including seven human clinical trials, shows that BioCell Collagen® can significantly combat visible signs of aging, such as wrinkles, fine lines and crow's feet, while providing internal support for healthy connective tissues and joints.

This is achieved as a result of BioCell Collagen's unique synergistic ingredient composition of naturally occurring hydrolyzed collagen type II peptides, chondroitin sulfate, and hyaluronic acid. This unique composition sets BioCell Collagen® apart from other collagen supplements.



"With this new specification, we look forward to supporting more consumers who want more youthful-looking skin, active joints and healthy connective tissue as they incorporate BioCell Collagen® into their daily dietary supplement and nutrition routines," said Ishaq.

BioCell Collagen® is available as a stand-alone product or as a primary ingredient in hundreds of formulations worldwide from leading dietary supplement brands.

The IIDC is an independent and internationally accredited inspection and certification center for halal foods and services, officially recognized by numerous prestigious organizations, including Saudi Food & Drug Authority, United Arab Emirates, The Central Islamic Council of Thailand, JAKIM Malaysia and HAK Turkey.

For more information, please visit BioCell Technology. BioCell Technology executives will be at SupplySide West in Las Vegas, booth #3657, and Health Ingredients in Paris, booth #7.2N44.

BioCell Collagen® is a clinically tested branded dietary ingredient that promotes active joints, youthful-looking skin, and healthy connective tissues. BioCell Collagen® contains a patented composition of naturally occurring hydrolyzed collagen type II peptides, chondroitin sulfate and hyaluronic acid in a highly absorbable matrix form that has been the subject of numerous human clinical trials, including trials on safety, efficacy, and bioavailability.

BioCell Collagen® is self-affirmed GRAS (Generally Recognized As Safe). BioCell Collagen® is non-GMO and free of gluten, soy, shellfish, fish, egg, milk, peanuts and sugar. BioCell Collagen® is made exclusively in the USA and Germany. For more information, visit www.BioCellCollagen.com.

BioCell Technology is a research, product development, branding, and marketing company that manufactures innovative, science-based ingredients that have applications in dietary supplements, functional foods and cosmetics.

The company licenses its branded ingredients to leading consumer packaged goods companies for use in their finished products. For more information, visit www.BioCellTechnology.com.

