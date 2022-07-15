Biomentors to commence their new 'Focus Batch' from this upcoming august, admissions to begin soon

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI/TPT): Recently, Biomentors, which is an exclusive Online NEET Coaching Institute for NEET Medical entrance exam online preparation, has officially announced the commencement of their new 'Focus Batch' that is scheduled to start from this upcoming August.

The 'Focus Batch' aims to provide quality learning and preparation for NEET Entrance Exams in a very short span of time. Under this, the students preparing for the National Eligibility Entrance Test will be given a rigorous commando-like training while covering every detail of the curriculum.

The interested candidates that will enrol themselves in the Focus Batch started by Biomentors will also be provided with premium learning videos, study materials and other benefits.

The admission for the upcoming 'Focus Batch' will commence in the upcoming few days and the admission criteria will be simply on 'First Come First Serve' basis. The duration of the 'Focus Batch' will be from the first week of August and will conclude in the month of February 2023. Personalised training and specialisation on the subjects will be due focus of this new batch and catering to the same, the management at Biomentors has decided to have a limited number of students for their 'Focus Batch'.

For the affordability and convenience of the aspiring students, the fee is kept very nominal and a student willing to enrol themselves can avail admission by paying an amount between INR 4,000 to INR 8000. Any students across Pan-India are eligible for the admission in this Focus Batch and for ensuring accessibility, the classes will be streamed live.

Talking about the need for starting the new 'Focus Batch', Dr Geetendra Singh, the Founder of Biomentors, stated, "It is out in the open that NEET exams are one of the toughest entrance exams and it is likely that several students would not be able to come out with flying colours in their first attempt.



However, they must not give up and keep on trying and in this process, they need a certain kind of personalised and specialised training with a deep focus and this is the reason we felt the need to start 'Focus Batch'. Through this, we, at Biomentors, are giving a complete 360-degree learning and training to students who are willing to crack NEET exams and secure a seat for themselves in some of the renowned governmental medical colleges."

Biomentors have emerged as India's most disciplined online NEET training institute and this is all because of their high-reaching, rigorous, and dedicated services to the students. It prepares medical aspirants on the academic front with solid ethics and character through discipline.

Through their cutting-edge technology to deliver innovative features, it takes the NEET preparations to the next level, making learning interactive and fun without compromising the quality of education.

They work diligently to make day-to-day learning a unique experience for every student who connects to the portal of Biomentors online. Biomentors also provide ample opportunities for their students to nose out that education, discover the truth, and use it well. The competitive learning institute and a nurturing and caring online environment will empower the students who hanker after becoming doctors.

Today, Biomentors is regarded as an institute based on trust, hard work, motivation, and experience alongside providing affordable and top-quality education.

