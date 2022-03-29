Birla Niyaara clocks record sales booking of Rs 1000-plus Crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI/Mediawire): Birla Niyaara, the flagship project of Birla Estates Pvt Ltd, has received an overwhelming response and recorded sales of INR 1000-plus Crore booking value making it the most successful launch in MMR in the recent times. The 14-acre integrated development in Worli, South Mumbai's most sought-after neighbourhood, has sold over 150 units till date in Phase 1.

Birla Niyaara (backlink to https://birlaniyaaraworli.birlaestates.com/?utm_source=NewsArticle&utm_medium=TOI&utm_campaign=BNArticle-TOI-Mar2022) is also one-of-a-kind in the luxury segment, being India's only USGBC LEED pre-certified platinum residential project making it one of Worli's landmark integrated developments.

KT Jithendran, CEO, Birla Estates (backlink to https://birlaestates.com/?utm_source=NewsArticle&utm_medium=TOI&utm_campaign=BEArticle-TOI-Mar2022) said, "We are overwhelmed with the outstanding response for Birla Niyaara. The numbers, despite the 3rd wave of the pandemic, is a testament to the strength of the Birla Brand as well as our philosophy of LifeDesigned that caters to consumer needs. Through Birla Niyaara, we promote sustainable living and offer an unrivaled lifestyle through best-in-class services, innovative amenities, and world-class design."

The project is a mix of contemporary and modern high-rise living spaces, high-end retail, and fine office buildings, all imagined and designed by world-renowned architects Foster and Partners. Sasaki and Coopers Hill oversee the master planning and are detailing the landscape. The multi-tiered amenities, such as the hi-line experience, bespoke social, sports and children's clubs, and a themed garden landscape, are specially curated wellbeing spaces that encourage people to live an active and healthy lifestyle.



Birla Estates currently has five residential developments spread across MMR, Bengaluru, and NCR region. They will be launching new projects in each of these markets soon.

Birla Estates Private Limited is a 100 per cent wholly owned subsidiary of Century Textiles and Industries Limited (CTIL), foraying into real estate. The initial focus of Birla Estates is leveraging the trust it enjoys, to make a difference in the sector and add value to the consumer through development of premium/higher mid-income residential housing. In the long term, the company is focused on developing world-class residential, commercial and mixed-use properties and is amongst the top real estate companies in India. Birla Estates will use a capital-efficient, asset light model to source Joint Venture, ideally in Mumbai, MMR, Pune, Bengaluru and NCR - which account for around 70 per cent of the Pan India residential market - and develop the brand. The company's focus on efficiency in design, customer centricity, sustainability and execution excellence will differentiate its offerings from those of its competitors. The company is headquartered at Mumbai and currently has regional offices in NCR and Bangalore. The business has a well-established commercial portfolio with 2 grade-A commercial buildings located in Worli, Mumbai with ~6 lakh square feet of leasable area. Birla Estates is working on developing the valuable portfolio largely owned by CTIL. These parcels are located in prominent micro-markets of Mumbai - Worli / Prabhadevi / Kalyan, Pune - Talegaon & Bengaluru.

The Project "Birla Niyaara Phase -1" is registered with MahaRERA under the Project Registration No. P51900031916 and can be viewed at https://maharera.mahaonline.gov.in The Project Birla Niyaara is an integrated development spread across 14 acres being developed in phases and Birla Niyaara Phase-1 is a part thereof.

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

