BIS signs MoUs with 6 Engg institutes for including Indian standards in curriculum

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): India's national standard body -- Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) -- recently signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with top six engineering institutes of India for introducing Indian standards as an integral part of the curriculum.

This is an initiative towards institutionalising engagement of BIS with eminent institutes for securing active participation of academia, according to the national standard body.

The agreements were signed with the Indian Institute of Technology - BHU, the Malaviya National Institute of Technology - Jaipur, the Indian Institute of Technology - Indore, the Indian Institute of Technology - Patna, the Indian Institute of Technology - Madras and the National Institute of Technology - Trichy, on Monday, for the establishment of BIS standardisation chair professor at these institutes.



The establishment would promote excellence and leadership in teaching and research and development in the field of science and various disciplines in the respective institutes, BIS said.

During the signing, BIS Director General Pramod Kumar Tiwari said that the agreements between the premier academic institutes and BIS would strengthen and enhance the standards formulation activity by facilitating research and development projects. He said it will encourage the involvement of young minds in the area of standardisation process by jointly organising seminars, conferences, workshops symposia or lectures, training and short-term education programmes.

He also emphasised the need to engage with startups and incubation centres at academic institutions in the formulation of new standards and compliance with the existing.

IIT - BHU Dean for R-D Vikas Dubey; MNIT Director Narayana Prasad Padhy; IIT Indore Director Suhas S Joshi, IIT-Patna Director T N Singh, IIT-Madras Dean Alumni and Corporate Relations Mahesh Panchagnula and NIT Trichy Dean R-C S Muthukumaran had assured commitment towards this initiative. (ANI)

