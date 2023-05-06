Bisleri and Lyca Production extend their partnership with Ponniyin Selvan: II

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bisleri and Lyca Production strengthen their partnership with the sequel of the phenomenal Chola dynasty film, Ponniyin Selvan: II. The association will see limited-edition bottles featuring the key characters from the film played by Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Karthi, and Jeyam Ravi. The five-series collectible bottle will be available in five states of South India, such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which will connect with moviegoers and build brand love.

The phenomenal success of Bisleri's first association with Ponniyin Selvan created a lot of excitement among consumers. It is expected that the subsequent association with Ponniyin Selvan: II will create the same magic and strengthen brand love.

Commenting on the association, Tushar Malhotra, Head of Marketing, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., said, "Over the year, we have established a strong connect for Bisleri with consumers in the South India market by associating with mega-blockbuster releases through an integrated marketing campaign and limited edition bottles. We are proud to associate with Ponniyin Selvan: II to further enhance local brand love and youth connect."

Also commenting on the association, Subaskaran Allirajah from Lyca Productions said, "We are excited to be associated with Bisleri once again for the sequel of Ponniyin Selvan: II. These limited-edition bottles further create excitement and engagement around the film amongst fans, especially the collectible series that they look to own."

The partnership with Lyca Production will be promoted across the five Southern states through 100 self-owned moving billboards in the form of Bisleri trucks, banners and posters, digital and social media platforms. Besides, a full-fledged rollout will be marked by an official flag-off, followed by hosting a special movie screening for key partners in Chennai and Coimbatore. The limited edition bottles will be available across all general and modern trade outlets in the five Sothern States as well as online through the Bisleri @Doorstep App.



With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and neighbouring countries. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri Mineral Water or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Limonata and Spyci. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability.

