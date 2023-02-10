Bisleri International conferred with five awards at the CII Award for Food Safety 2022

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bisleri International has been honoured across five categories at the CII Award for Food Safety 2022 to reward its commitment towards best-in-class food safety compliance at its plants. The four manufacturing units of Bisleri International have been awarded in five categories for the avant-grande infrastructure and best practices in food safety.



The CII Award for Food Safety has grown to become one of the most trusted awards to promote internationally benchmarked practices on food safety and build capacity in the food value chain. These awards are a testament to Bisleri's unrelenting efforts to reach the deepest pockets in India by being available across the country due to its strong operation network and giving consumers access to safe water.

Commenting on receiving the award, Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd, said, "It is an honour to be receiving the award consistently for a decade as we strive to meet our quality standards and ensure that all our facilities are equipped with world-class infrastructure. Each of our plants follows stringent manufacturing practices and superior technology solutions that have enabled Bisleri to become the most trusted mineral water brand."

Launched in 2010, CII Award for Food Safety has been one of the most credible benchmarking of food safety in manufacturing and the best practices across the supply chain. With organizations working across the value chain, the evaluation for the award is based on performance based on ISO 17025:2017 standards, best practices, leadership initiatives, and social and statutory compliances.



With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling mineral water in India, Bisleri follows a stringent method of a 10-stage purification process and 114 quality tests, which stands true to its promise of providing customers with safe, pure and healthy mineral water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and neighbouring countries. It offers a range of premium beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust and purity with Bisleri Mineral Water, a daily dose of health with Vedica Himalayan Spring Water, or fun-filled refreshment with a diverse range of drinks available in many flavours - Limonata (Limey minty cooler), Spyci (Masala with fizz). Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri @Doorstep. This one-stop platform was designed to reassure customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

Bisleri International's growth in India has been piloted by its vision of being a leader in the premium beverage category through sustainable efforts undertaken to help the community and safeguard the environment. The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

