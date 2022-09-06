Bisleri International partners with Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam and IPCA to launch Gazab Street

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. partnered with Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam and Delhi-based NGO Indian Pollution Control Association (IPCA) to unveil Gazab Street, a distinctive street made using recycled plastic waste.

Gazab street has been conceptualized with the aim to beautify the abandoned street that was once covered with dirt and filth.

The 250-meter-long street has been adorned with panels made from recycled plastic waste on one side. These panels have been further furnished with vertical gardens designed by using the old unused 20ltr plastic jars and 2ltr bottles.

The other wall alongside the road displays colourful murals with impactful messages on saving the environment. Besides, slabs covering the drain passing through the street are made from recycled plastic waste. The entire street is set up with benches made from recycled plastic making it an Instagram-able tourist spot to sit, relax and admire the beauty.

Ghaziabad Mayor Asha Sharma inaugurated the street in the presence of Amrit Abhijat, Principal Secretary, Urban Development Department, Uttar Pradesh, Mahender Singh Tanwar, Commissioner, Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam, and Ashish Jain, Founder-Director, Indian Pollution Control Association.

Speaking about the initiative Mahender Singh Tanwar, Commissioner, Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam, said, "Such types of projects are the need of the hour and more such streets should be developed to promote recycling of plastic waste. This will motivate people to adopt waste recycling and reusing."

Ashish Jain, Founder- Director of IPCA, said, "Plastic recycling is one of our key projects and associating with this initiative is a step towards influencing the masses through plastic tourism. Bisleri International is setting the right example by taking proactive measures to conserve the environment and beautify streets to help in the long-term goal. We hope more such projects are implemented in the near future, sensitizing people to contribute to saving and preserving the environment."



Commenting on the partnership, Angelo George, Chief Executive Officer, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., said, "Sustainability is at the core of our organisational priorities. We have a long-standing commitment to building a circular economy and are ensuring that used plastic are recycled or rather upcycled to higher value products. This initiative of collecting plastic waste and recycling them to beautify the streets will further influence people to recycle plastic waste. We will continue to work in tandem with all stakeholders to foster an environmentally conscious community."

Bisleri International is a socially responsible organization with a strong focus on strengthening corporate citizenship by strongly emphasizing on long-term environmental conservation initiatives. The partnership is a step towards building a circular economy in used plastic management. Bisleri's sustainability commitments seek to holistically address the priorities set out by the government.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling mineral water in India, Bisleri follows a stringent method of a 10-stage purification process and 114 quality tests, which stands true to its promise of providing customers with safe, pure and healthy mineral water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 133 operational plants and a robust distribution network of nearly 4,000 Distributors and 5,000 Distribution Trucks across India and neighbouring countries. It offers a range of premium beverages that are produced for all occasions.

Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust and purity with Bisleri Mineral Water, a daily dose of health with Vedica Himalayan Spring Water, or fun-filled refreshment with a diverse range of fizzy fruit drinks available in three variants - Spyci, Fonzo, and Limonata. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep, launched in 2020. This one-stop platform was designed to reassure customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

Bisleri International's growth in India has been piloted by its vision of being a leader in the premium beverage category through sustainable efforts undertaken to help the community and safeguard the environment. The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, please visit www.bisleri.com.

