Bisleri launches #CarryYourGame campaign with a focus on hydration to drive performance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bisleri has launched a new digital campaign Bisleri #CarryYourGame featuring award-winning athletes Lovlina Borgohain, Manpreet Singh, Ashwini Ponappa, and Nishad Kumar. Through the film, Bisleri focusses on the Bisleri 500 ml pack as the ultimate hydration partner. The campaign showcases India's finest athletes carrying their game forward, either on or off the field in a high octane and entertaining film, urging everyone to stay hydrated in any situation, just like the athletes do it in real life or match days!

Commenting on the latest campaign, Tushar Malhotra, Head Of Marketing, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., said, "Our new campaign Bisleri #CarryYourGame is one of the largest integrated marketing campaign with the aim of creating a strong connect between hydration and sport, underscoring the importance of water in peak human performance. Our association with India's leading award-winning athletes aims to inspire the youth to stay hydrated and carry their best game forward in all aspects of life."

Commenting on the new campaign, Anuraag Khandelwal, Chief Creative Officer - India, 82.5 Communications, said, "This campaign is the perfect occasion for a need and a product to come together. Hydration during every sporting event and life in general is necessary. That's where Bisleri comes in as a hydration partner in a sport that we play every day, every moment - the sport called life. This was an opportunity for us to explore hydration, collaborating with athletes who are at the top of their games. This is how the campaign idea for #CarryYourGame was born. True champions always carry their game, on and off the field and there's no better partner than Bisleri 500 to hydrate with. Bisleri communicates this in its own edgy, no-gyaan way."

Neerav Tomar, MD, IOS Sports And Entertainment commented on the association of the Indian athletes, "We are happy to be associated with a legendary brand like Bisleri that is taking a fresh approach through Olympic sports. I am confident this will help them to have a higher brand recall in an uncluttered space."

The #CarryYourGame campaign will be further amplified by associating with leading marathons, athletic associations, cricket partnerships and notable sporting events. Furthermore, Bisleri has launched limited-edition bottles of the #CarryYourGame campaign showcasing the famous cricketers from Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals on each of the Bisleri .The campaign will also be promoted through multiple touchpoints, including digital content, Out-of-Home media, delivery truck branding, radio contests, OTT platforms, in stadium vending and branding and much more to provide an exciting experience to the consumers.



So, #CarryYourGame, Carry your Bisleri 500!

Link to the TVC: youtu.be/wK8ZsFH7jP8

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and neighbouring countries. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri Mineral Water or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Limonata and Spyci. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. The D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. Besides, the organization has undertaken initiatives focusing on helping the community and safeguarding the environment. For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

