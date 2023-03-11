Bisleri signs a three-year deal with Delhi Capitals

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bisleri, India's leading bottled mineral water, has announced its partnership with Delhi Capitals as the Official Hydration Partner. The three-year association will see Bisleri at the forefront of the hydration story and intensify its efforts toward appealing to the youth. The partnership is set to begin with this year's cricketing season.

Commenting on the association, Jayanti Chauhan, Vice Chairperson, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., "Delhi Capitals is one of the top teams, enthralling audiences over the years with their high-octane performance. Our collaboration with Delhi Capitals is central to our advocacy of the importance of hydration and staying fit and healthy. With this association, we have now partnered with three of the leading sports franchises in the country."

Dhiraj Malhotra, Chief Executive Officer of Delhi Capitals, commented, "We are delighted to have Bisleri on board as our hydration partner for the next three IPL seasons. A household name, and one of the most trusted brands in the packaged drinking water industry, Bisleri is a fantastic addition to the Delhi Capitals family. We welcome them aboard and look forward to a long and fruitful association."

Shekhar Banerjee, Chief Client Officer & Office Head, West, Wavemaker India "The collaboration marks the continuation of Bisleri's 50-year legacy with India's most followed league. Our narrative of hydration during the cricket season continues here. We are extremely delighted to be a part of this association."

With a strong lineage of 50 years, Bisleri continues to strengthen its hydration narrative by associating with the top-class teams of the season - Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans. It has recently partnered with a series of marathons in the country and will continue its concentrated efforts toward building youth connect by driving the hydration narrative across multiple platforms.



With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and neighbouring countries. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri Mineral Water or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Limonata and Spyci. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise which focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability.

