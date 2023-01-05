Bisleri Strengthens the Hydration Narrative to Partner with Champions Mumbai Indians

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bisleri, the leading packaged drinking water, has announced its next hydration partnership with five-time champions Mumbai Indians. The three-year partnership will see Bisleri as the Official Hydration Partner, championing the hydration story to promote a healthy and fit lifestyle to its large consumer base and drive youth to connect. The association is set to begin with this year's cricketing season.

Commenting on the collaboration, Jayanti Chauhan, Vice Chairperson, Bisleri International, said, "As a progressive brand, Bisleri has always advocated the importance of staying hydrated. Through this association, we would like to celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship, performance, and the strong connect hydration has with being healthy and fit. We are pleased to partner with one of the country's favourite teams, Mumbai Indians, on this journey and script a powerful success story."

Mumbai Indians Spokesperson, said, "We are happy to have Bisleri on board as we go into the new season. This partnership is a testament to the shared commitment to excellence and will work together to build a strong affinity with our much loved MI Paltan across the world."

Wavemaker India established a partnership for Bisleri with the franchises. Speaking on the association, Shekhar Banerjee, Chief Client Officer & Office Head, West, Wavemaker India, said, "This marks the beginning of a collaboration of a brand with 50 years of legacy and the most followed league in India. With Bisleri being the hydration partner to these top teams, we believe it is an excellent platform to connect with the fans."

As part of its efforts to foster the messaging around hydration, Bisleri has also partnered with last year's winning team, Gujarat Titans and a series of marathons in the country. It aims to reach a wider audience and strengthen its brand connect, especially among millennials and Gen-Z.



With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling mineral water in India, Bisleri follows a stringent method of a 10-stage purification process and 114 quality tests, which stands true to its promise of providing customers with safe, pure and healthy mineral water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and neighboring countries. It offers a range of premium beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust and purity with Bisleri Mineral Water, a daily dose of health with Vedica Himalayan Spring Water, or fun-filled refreshment with a diverse range of drinks available in many flavours - Limonata (Limey minty cooler), Spyci (Masala with fizz), Fonzo (Mango with fizz). Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri @Doorstep. This one-stop platform was designed to reassure customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

Bisleri International's growth in India has been piloted by its vision of being a leader in the premium beverage category through sustainable efforts undertaken to help the community and safeguard the environment. The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com. www.bisleri.com/limonata.

