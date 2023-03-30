BITS Pilani Students' Union to host National-Level Students' Union Leadership Conclave

Pilani (Rajasthan) [India], March 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Students' Union Leadership Conclave, the first-ever conclave of its kind to be organized in BITS, is being conducted by the Students' Union from BITS Pilani, Pilani campus. The national-level conclave is led by the current President of the Students' Union, Ashirwad Karande. The conclave's main motive is to enlighten the students about the importance of leadership skills, which are nurtured during college, and their significance in establishing a successful career. Additionally, it will provide students with an opportunity to connect with Students' Union alumni from BITS Pilani. Held on the 1st and 2nd of April 2023, the conclave will be conducted during APOGEE, the annual technological festival of BITS Pilani will be attended by delegates and student leaders from top IITs and IIMs as well.

Prof. V Ramgopal Rao, The Vice-Chancellor of BITS Pilani said that "I am very happy to see the BITS Pilani students' union organizing a unique Students' Union Leadership Conclave consisting of past student leaders from BITS Pilani. In the current context of collaborative workspaces and activities, leadership plays an important role. Representation in the student unions offers a wide canvass for students to develop such leadership skills. Bringing together past student leaders and knowing from them how such activities shaped their careers is an excellent idea. I compliment the BITS Pilani students for organizing such an event."

A two-day event, the conclave consists of an online and offline panel discussion. The panel is majorly composed of former Presidents and General Secretaries of the Students' Union. It features notable figures like Yashveer Singh, Co-founder of Ashoka Young Changemakers, Nayan M. Goyal, Principal at Ontario Teachers Pension Plan, and Mohit Bisht - former General Manager at Ericsson. Soumyabrata Chakraborty, an Indian Army Officer who commanded Engineer Regiment and Border Roads Task Force as Colonel in the Indian Army, and Ravi Shankar Muppa, A Bollywood screenwriter and Director - as panelists as well. The discussion will revolve around various topics highlighting the importance of leadership skills, and the changes that student organizations can bring about in higher education. This will be followed by an interactive session where attendees will get the chance to converse with the panelists.



Prof Arya Kumar, Dean of Alumni Relations said that "The 41st edition of the APOGEE annual academic festival is distinct in many ways - be it a theme on innovation and inspiration across space and time, learning experiential lessons in leadership, or bringing innovation in organizing such festivals. This year APOGEE adds a new feature by organizing for the first time a Leadership Conclave wherein the brightest minds and leaders from academia, corporate, entrepreneurship, civil services, defense, art, culture, NGOs, etc. who shaped themselves during their stint at BITS Pilani by taking leadership roles will share their learnings during studies coupled with professional experience with young minds. It would inspire participants across the country to consciously chalk out their career plans in a field they love and work for the realization of their dreams." Swami Vivekananda on leadership lessons had said, "Do not lower your goals to the level of your abilities. Instead, raise your abilities to the height of your goals."

The event was supported by Director SK Barai, Prof. SK Verma, Prof. Navin Singh and Prof. RP Mishra from BITS Pilani and Naman Jalan, the General Secretary. The online panel discussion will be held on the first day of the event. Following this, the Alumni will be taken to a Drone Light Show.

For more information, please visit: su-bitspilani.org.

