Bizox Media Network organised 'Leaders Awards 2022', felicitated top 50 leaders of India

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI/TPT): Recently, Bizox Media Network, one of India's premier and foremost organisations, organised the 'Leaders Awards 2022' at the luxurious Hotel Ashoka located in the heart of the National Capital.

The grand award ceremony was held to honour Business leaders and entrepreneurs who have significantly contributed to their respective field. Several distinguished personalities graced the event with their august presence. These people included Smt. Rama Devi Jee (Honourable MP & Protem Speaker of Loksabha) and Shyam Jaju (Former VP of the BJP).

Mahesh Verma Ji (National Spoke Person BJP), Buddha Chandrasekhar (National CCO AICTE MHRD) and Vishal Agarwal (MD India and SAARC of Avaya). It was indeed a privilege for Bizox Team to conduct the award event in her precious presence. Under the able leadership of the top-level management of the Bizox Media Network which included Anish Kumar (President, Bizox Media), Kaushal Singh and Avinash Kapri (Managing Directors, Bizox Media), the event was a grand success.

The idea and objective behind organising the 'Leaders Awards 2022' was to appreciate, recognise and honour the unique, innovative and emerging companies based in India that have significantly contributed towards the betterment of the economy. The achievers were selected after an in-depth analysis by the jury and were picked from various sectors such as Internal Communications, Public Relations, Advertisement and much more. Additionally, the award ceremony ensured the hard work of leaders, entrepreneurs and individuals were acknowledged and given their due respect.

Individuals who were awarded for their exceptional work included names like Dr B S SINGLA (Director of Gawar Construction Ltd) - Infrastructure Man of The Year,

Sudhir Kumar Soni (General Manager (Engg.) of NBCC (India) Ltd) - Most Admired & Innovative Personality of The Year (Construction), Savio Pereira (Founder of Empower Movement) -Youngest Business Coach of The Year, Amandeep Singh (MD of Eurocan Global) - Leader of The Year (Overseas Education), Noor Ahmed D Dharwad (Founder and Principal of Bapuji Group of Institutions) - Inspiring Youth Enterprise Awards (Primary Education), Dr S. Karthikeyan (RMO & Scientist of SBMCH) - CTO of The Year (Automobiles), Dr Fehmida Shaikh (MD & DGO of Fehmida Nursing Home) - Best Gynaecologist of The Year, Maharshi V Munshi (Pharmaceutical Consultant - Partner of Raj Inject (Pharma) Consultants) - Leading Turnkey Pharmaceutical Consultant of The Year. Further, the awardees also included people like Sathyan Puthoor (Member AICC) - Excellence in Naturopathy & Yoga Therapy, Arun Chand Khanna (Chairman of Fast Foods Pvt Ltd) - Most Admired Leader of The Year (Bakery & Food Processing), Nitin Vijay Gupta (Partner of Jewelounge by AVNTE Trading LLP) - Most Admired Leader of The Year (Gems & Jewellery Design), Prem Jadhav (MD of Digital Detective) - Young Entrepreneur of The Year (Advertising & Marketing).

Rama Devi (Honourable MP) and Shyam Jaju (Former VP of the BJP) also handed awards to Ramakant Pathak (Proprietor of Ramakant Pathak & Co.) - Leader of The Year (Corporate Laws and Investor Services), Kapil Bagadia (Country Managing Partner of PV Advisory) - CFO of The Year (Professional Services), Pranay Kumar (Sr. Manager- Legal & Compliance of OTO) - Business Excellence in Legal & Compliance, Dr Ashish Parnani (Founder & Master Trainer of SkillUVA Learning Academy) - New Enterprise of The Year (Professional Services), Mohit Kumar Sharma (Founder of GGMS & Co.) - Most Promising Financial Advisor (CA) of The Year, Aditi Mukherjee (Executive VP & Head of HR of NCDE) - CHRO of The Year (Human Resources).



There were several people who were also felicated for their exceptional contribution in the field of Information Technology (IT) and Business Process Management (BPM). These awardees included names like Avaya India Pvt Ltd (Vishal Agarwal, MD India and Saarc) - Enterprise Excellence of The Year (IT & BPM), Splisys IT Consulting Pvt Ltd (Manish Sinha, Founder & CEO) - Innovative & Fastest Growing Company of The Year (IT Strategies & Digital Transformation), XLCINEMA Brajma Intelligence Systems Pvt. Ltd. (Dipti Prasad, Co-Founder) - Social Enterprise of The Year (Information Technology), Arul Rajendran (Head Administration & Facilities of ShareChat, Moj &TakaTak) - Most Promising Leader of The Year (Social Media), Abhishek Agarwal (President of The Judge Group India) - CEO of The Year (Information Technology), ICAN BPO Pvt. Ltd. (Nitin Chacko, MD) - SME of The Year (IT & BPM), Anoj Kumar Singh (VP of Vanu India Pvt Ltd) - Leader of The Year (Telecommunication), Integrated Tech9Labs Pvt. Ltd. (Amit Jain, CEO) - Fastest Growing Company for IT Infrastructure, Wroffy Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Sachin Chauhan, Deepesh Bachhish & Deepika Nahar, Partner) - Most Emerging Company for Software & IT Infrastructure.

India, in recent times, has witnessed a major boom in the startups and indeed, it is a backbone of the country and at the 'Leaders Awards 2022,' several emerging and promising startups were honoured for bringing innovation. EconnectBanks.com (Poonam Gupta, Co-Founder) - Technology Emerging Enterprise of The Year (Banking & Finance), Abhishek Kumar (Co-Founder of XOXODAY) - Business Excellence Award (Information Technology), Technofy Connect Private Limited (Ms. Sangeeta Singh Deo, CFOl) - Startup Company of The Year (Security & Electronic Products), PixellEyes (John Bosco Francis Chinappa, MD) - Startup Company of The Year (Media & Entertainment), Trismus Healthcare Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Dr. Vidhi Bhanushali Kabade, Director & CEO) - Most Innovative Dental Startup of The Year, SDG Food Company ( Soham Dayanand Ganji, Owner) - New Enterprise of The Year (Cloud Kitchen), Apna Machenic (Jatin Kumar & Deepak Singh, Director, Haryana) - Startup Company of The Year (Automobile Services), Crest Insuretech Pvt Ltd - A Subsidiary of IAssist Innovations Labs, (Sudipta Biswas) - Technology Disruption in Insurance Claims (Finance), English Browne India Limited ( Jaskaran Deep Singh, CEO) - India & Most Innovative Hygiene Brand of The Year, Elate - A subsidiary of IAssist Innovations Labs (Sukrat Bhalla, VP Sales) - Technology Innovation in Insurance Distribution (Finance), Velpula Manikanta Raju (Director of JLM Software Technologies Private Limited) - Young Entrepreneur of The Year (Information Technology), Raju Prem Ahuja (Proprietor of Bangalore Industrial Oils) - Entrepreneur of The Year (Oil and Gas).

Other than these people, awardees who received awards for their hard work included names like R D FORGE (Gaurav Garg, Director) - Most Emerging Manufacturer of The Year (Steel Forgings), Aarneel Technocrafts Pvt Ltd (Piyush Jain, Director) - SME of The Year (Manufacturing), Prem Safety Works (Prem Kumar Arora, Director) - Most Emerging Manufacturer & Exporter of The Year (Safety Equipments), Gawar Construction Limited (Dr. B S SINGLA, Director) - Best Innovative & Highway Construction Company of The Year, Kothari Industries (Arun Kothari, CEO) - Best Company of The Year (Scaffolding & Construction Materials), The Ayurveda Company (Param Bhargava, Founder) - India's Leading Ayurveda Company of The Year (Beauty & Body Care Products), English Browne Keep Going (Jaskaran Deep Singh, CEO) - India's No.1 Sanitary Pad Protection Brand, Tumbledry Solutions Pvt Ltd (Gaurav Nigam, Co-Founder & Director) - Enterprise of The Year (Retail & Apparel), Kanak Interiors (Himanshu, MD) - Most Emerging Company for Interior Design, Half Circles Media Pvt Ltd (Nikhil Srivastava, Founder & CEO) - Best Social Media Agency of The Year (Marketing & Advertising).

Talking about the idea behind organising an award ceremony like 'Leaders Awards 2022', Anish Kumar, the President of Bizox Media Network stated "Entrepreneurs are the backbone of the economy, not only they give employment to numerous talented people but also contribute significantly to the economy. They work tirelessly to bring innovation and I deeply believe that their work should be recognised and appreciated and this is the reason why we organised 'Leaders Awards 2022'.

For exceptional work in the field of Civil Engineering, Dr Shyamal Digamber Naskar (VP, Project of B.G. Shirke Construction Technology Pvt. Ltd) was awarded with Lifetime Achievement Award (Civil Engineering).

For more details, visit : https://www.globalleadersawards.com/

This story is provided by TPT. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TPT)

