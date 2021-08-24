BlackTree to receive funding from Yes Bank for the upcoming endeavour to expand their production setup

New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI/SRV Media): BlackTree India, a multi-million company based in India, has received funding from Yes Bank to set up production facilities locally to overcome the logistical challenges involved in importing the products amidst the pandemic. Headed by Kundan Kumar, the e-commerce platform offers fashion options as per international styles and quality to consumers in India.

In the initial stages, BlackTree India imported the products from China under the supervision of a business partner and sourcing manager - Indrajeet Singh. Along with him, the fast-fashion platform launched a vast range of Western wear which catered to men and women. However, owing to the implications of the pandemic in 2020, all cargo flights and courier services had come to a standstill as per the guideline set by the Indian government. Despite the sourcing getting heavily impacted, a determined Kundan was set on shifting the production of these garments to India.



To further their new initiative, Kundan Kumar realised the need for funding and set out to look for suitable investors. In order to fulfil the requirements, Kumar approached Yes Bank's Relationship Manager Ranjan Pandey. Further explaining the proposal in detail and going over the financials of BlackTree India, Yes Bank decided to fund the e-commerce platform. BlackTree India is also in talks with Shiprocket with regard to revenue-based financing. www.myblacktree.com



As a first for their local production venture, BlackTree India decided to go ahead with their denim product range. To materialize this, the company partnered with two leading manufacturers - Denmark Clothing led by Balvir Singh and Kako Apparels led by Bhushan - that handle manufacturing for brands such as BlackBerry and Sparky. Denmark Clothing and Kako Apparel signed an MoU with BlackTree India for their upcoming endeavour. Furthermore, BlackTree India is also in talks with RC Apparels, the company that handles production for renowned brands such as Provogue, Benetton, Arvind Brands, and Gini and Jony to name a few.



To expand its T-shirt production in Tiruppur, the e-commerce platform is looking to invest Rs. 5 crores in order to build its own cutting and stitching plant. To spearhead this initiative, Monu Singh, BlackTree India's domestic sourcing manager is appointed in charge. Additionally, BlackTree also appointed Sumant Kelanka as a designer for heading the menswear collection, and renowned designer from London, Lauren Jensen is heading the women's wear collection.

BlackTree India's mission remains to influence and leave a mark in the hearts of its customers by providing the best quality product at affordable prices. To know more, visit - BlackTree India

