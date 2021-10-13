Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 'The Showcase' in association with FDCI announces the winners

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 'The Showcase' in association with FDCI was launched on 6th August with a vision to search for the next generation of fashion designers, shutterbugs, models, and content creators to catapult their career journey.

After an overwhelming nationwide response and an extensive team challenge, Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 'The Showcase' is proud to announce the winners of the second edition.

The team that caught the jury's attention includes sustainable fashion designer based out of Pondicherry, Naushad Ali, an aspiring model from New Delhi, Ishpreet Kaur, fashion shutterbug from New Delhi, TanayBabbar and corporate professional & fashion and lifestyle content creator from Mumbai, Urbasi Chowdhury. With the culmination of the second edition, 'The Showcase' has established itself as the front-runner in providing a holistic platform to young and aspiring talent across the nation.

Following closely behind, the first runner-up team includes designer Ada Malik (Mumbai), model Kanishka Maheshwari (Bareily), shutterbug ShreyansDungarwal (Hyderabad), and content creator Aria Krishnamurti (Hyderabad). The second runner team includes designer Sreegokul Viswanath (Kannur), model Aniwarya Pawar (Mumbai), shutterbug Pratim Shankar (Mumbai), and content creator ShriyaKandude (Hyderabad). Along with an opportunity to showcase their work in the next edition of Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, the winners will benefit from a long-term association with the Fashion Design Council of India. A cash prize is a welcome addition to the pool of opportunities that lie ahead of them.

The contestants were mentored by the trailblazers of the industry such as Amit Aggarwal, Anju Modi, JJ Valaya, Namrata Joshipura, Rahul Mishra, Shantanu & Nikhil, Suneet Varma, Abraham & Thakore, Rina Dhaka and Kunal Rawal.

Guided through the process of repurposing garments contributed by leading Indian fashion designers under the theme of 'My Planet. My Pride', the teams comprising of aspirants from each category together created beautiful ensembles, a final fashion film and social media content that echoed their individuality and unique sense of style.



Commenting on the success of the second edition of Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 'The Showcase', Ishwindar Singh, General Manager Marketing, Pernod Ricard India, said, "With Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 'The Showcase', we have built the foundation for the fashion ecosystem for the future. We are elated to provide the emerging fashion talent in the country this unique platform to accelerate their career journey. We received an overwhelming response with over a thousand entries from the length and breadth of the country. It's truly inspiring to see such incredible talent. We believe that real pride is in making choices that reflect one's identity and these aspiring young talent have made that choice to showcase their creative passion that truly defines them."

Commenting on the success of the second edition of Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 'The Showcase', Sunil Sethi, President, FDCI, said, "We are proud to associate with Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 'The Showcase' and be a part of a career-defining journey of aspiring talent from across the country. FDCI and Blenders Pride Fashion Tour being definitive names in the fashion space, with their combined strengths and synergies were able to create a platform that harnessed talent and creativity. The second edition of 'The Showcase' has set a benchmark for similar platforms to create an inclusive space that hones the craft of budding talent. It was truly a remarkable event for the fashion industry."

Commenting on winning the second edition of Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 'The Showcase', Naushad Ali, Fashion Designer, said, "'The Showcase' has been an incredible and wholesome experience. I was fortunate to have extremely talented team members alongside me who made this possible. It was also a great opportunity to be mentored by the stalwarts of the industry such as Mr. Sunil Sethi and Abraham & Thakore. Winning the second edition of 'The Showcase' is a defining moment for my career and I am looking forward to the journey that lies ahead of me."

Commenting on winning the second edition of Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 'The Showcase', Ishpreet Kaur, Model, said, "From the registration process to emerging as the winner of the talent hunt, Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 'The Showcase' has been an empowering journey. I am proud to say that my parents have always supported my dream and given me the confidence to be who I am. Getting mentored by industry experts has played an intrinsic role and I am grateful for the experience that the platform has given me."

Commenting on winning the second edition of Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 'The Showcase', TanayBabbar, Shutterbug, said, "I am grateful to Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 'The Showcase' and FDCI for appreciating my talent and hard work. Being mentored by the biggest names in the fashion industry such as Abraham & Thakore has been nothing short of a dream and their creative direction helped my team develop the concept for the final film. I will cherish the journey and the bond that I have created with my teammates, and I'm hoping this will be a turning point for our careers."

Commenting on winning the second edition of Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 'The Showcase', Urbasi Chowdhury, Content Creator, said, "Being a part of Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 'The Showcase' has been one of the most fulfilling & enriching experiences in my life. It seems like 8 years of passionately and consistently curating content around lifestyle and fashion has finally displayed its worth. Right from being shortlisted amongst the top 10 content creators, to being mentored by the dignitaries in the industry to working with the finest creators from diversified fields, this journey has certainly been an exciting roller coaster ride and I can't wait to see how the future unfolds."

