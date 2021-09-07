Blindwink honors the winners of India Excellence Awards - 2021

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Blindwink has come up with yet another successful event, the India Excellence Awards 2021 to recognise & celebrate the success of experts from different industries who have consistently excelled in the turbulent times through revolutionary ideas & tireless efforts.

Our winners are the experts from different fields who possess extraordinary problem-solving skills, innovative thought process & vision to not merely pursue their dreams & passion but also contribute in nation building & development.

India Excellence Awards are designed to reward the most deserving individuals & institutions through a comprehensive analysis of the information gathered from the nominees.

The most creative & talented minds are selected from around 5000 nominations across the nation based on merit from various industry areas namely, Education, Healthcare, Business, Entertainment, Architecture, Marketing, etc.

The awards are an ode to the indomitable spirit of the winners, conceived and initiated by Blindwink - Best Market Research Company in India.

The initiative was well supported by Brandz Magazine - Magazine Partner, Untold Success Stories - Associate Partner.

The list of the awardees are:

Winners of India Excellence Awards - 2021

1. Best Branding Agency in India 2021 - onedesign

2. Most Promising VJ Northeast India 2021 - Vaishalee Saikia

3. Outstanding Teaching & Academic Excellence in English Literature - Devender Kumar

4. Most Enthusiastic Young Event Planner & Entrepreneur in Gujarat - Jay Patel (WowDance&Events)

5. Asia's Most Influential Woman Cosmetologist & PMU Specialist - Harshitha Karthik

6. Best Permanent Makeup Clinic in India - HK Permanent Makeup Clinic

7. Most Promising Youngest Women Entrepreneur in Pune - Pooja Phanase

8. Most Influential Women Entrepreneur in Food & Fashion Industry in Sangli - Nishigandha Niwas Kadam

9. Best Makeup Artist in Hyderabad - Aliya (Makeovers by Aliya)

10. Top Pharmaceutical & Nutraceuticals Manufacturers in India - Munish Goel & Shubham Goel

11. Most Innovative & Best Culinary School of India - IICCM - International Institute of Culinary Arts & Career Management

12. Most Popular & Influential Interior Designer in Uttar Pradesh - Shruti Sharma (Attalika Architects)

13. In Recognition for the Outstanding Performance in The Field of Business - Dr. Thejo Kumari Aumdala

14. Fastest Growing Interior Designing Firm in India - Ankit Goel - Jack Hammer Studios

15. Young Entrepreneur for Excellence in Food E-commerce Business - Mohammed Sharik Alam, Founder, KOLKATAMEAT

16. Most Promising Civil Engineering & Architecture Company in Ambala - Er. Sudhir Kumar (Planning Engineer & Founder) of Oneness Construction Group

17. Dynamic Entrepreneur of the Year (Business Transformation) - Dr. Prathik Jain - Founder @ Manueal

18. Most Trusted Industrial Safety Training & Consulting Services in Asia & Africa - Nasp Safety Systems India Pvt. Ltd.

19. Young Creative Entrepreneur in Fashion Designing & Retail - A&M Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd.

20. Most Dedicated Ophthalmologist & Retinal Surgeon in Assam - Dr. Gitumoni Sharma (Vitreoretinal Consultant) ASG Eye Care, Guwahati, Assam



21. Best Career Counseling for Holistic Development - NIED Education Council - Dr. Dhanraj (Director General)

22. Best Education & Training for Digital Business Startups in Delhi - MHV Media (OPC) Private Limited

23. Most Promising Dietician & Nutritionist in India - Ashish Shukla (Founder & Owner) Way of Life Nutrition

24. Most Impactful Entrepreneurs in Women Empowerment & Skill Training in India - Piyalee Bhowmik (Group Chairperson) & Souvik Mukherjee (Hony. Exe. Director) Air King Group

25. Most Impactful HR Leader 2021 - Dr. Siddharth Bhattacharya (Sr. HR Leader) Comcast Corporation

26. Most Impactful Tarot Reader & Spiritual Healer - Kashika Rakhiani @healyourlifewthkash

27. Highly Recommended Multi-Specialty Dental Clinic in New Delhi - Dr. Mallick's Dental Clinic - Dr. Aman Mallick

28. India's Most Talented Young Interior Architect - Purav Bhrugu Khakhar (Proprietor) Purav Interiors

29. Fastest Growing Indian Spices Company 2021 - Roann's Kitchen

30. Leading Manufacturers & Suppliers of Steel Furniture in India - Harihar Steel Products (Gujarat)

31. Most Impactful Social Worker & Journalist in Rajasthan - Rajesh Singh Shekhawat (Om Shiv Shakti Darbar Seva Trust)

32. Most Promising Digital Dentistry and Implantology Center in Thane - The Dental Solutions

33. Best Emerging E-commerce Platform in South India - Alvin Augustine (Mum Stores)

34. Outstanding Academic & Research Excellence in Obstetrics & Gynecology - Dr. Kaenat Zahra, MS (OBS & GYNAE), Assistant Professor (SUMCH), SR IMRI (Shaheen Hospital)

35. Most Preferred Cosmetics Brand Partner for Regulatory & Commercial Support - Globally - Artixio Consulting

36. Best BPO Services in Kerala - Avosys Business Services

37. India's Leading Gadget Vinyl Manufacturers - Aditya Gupta & Akanksha Nirbhavane

38. Most Dynamic Leader & Entrepreneur in Real Estate Sector in Mumbai - Shalin Barot

39. Best Tourism Architecture 2021 [Project: Development of Kaushalya Mata Temple, Chandkhuri, (C.G)] - Rohit Mudaliar Architects, Raipur (C.G.)

40. Emerging Dynamic Young Entrepreneur in Mumbai - Eram Aftab Faridi

41. Best Medical Assistance Company in India - Marlin Medical Assistance Pvt. Ltd.

42. Best Dental Implants Clinic in India - HaiDent - Syed Azam (CEO)

43. India's Leading Logistics Services to Pharmaceutical & Banks - VVP Business Logistics Pvt. Ltd. (Authorized Franchisee of DTDC Express Ltd.)

44. Best Hair Transplant Clinic - Cabelo Skin & Hair Clinic (Dushyant)

45. Best Vocational Training Institute for Banking & Finance Sector - First Bankjob

46. Best Pet Health Care Services in India - GLAMPETZ (Piyali Chatterjee)

47. Most Promising Model & Theatre Artist - Ashutosh Sharma

