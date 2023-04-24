Blindwink unveils the Awardees of the 5th Edition Of India Design Awards 2023

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI/SRV): Blindwink recently hosted the 5th Edition Of India Design Awards 2023, a ceremony dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the creative achievements of Architects and Interior Designers across India. Amrita Rao, a Bollywood celebrity, and Krishna Rao Jiasim, an Architect, were the esteemed guests of honour.

The awards ceremony pays tribute to the architects and designers who breathe life into bricks and elevate houses, workplaces, towns, cities, and the entire nation with their unparalleled architectural excellence and aesthetic vision. The awards are highly regarded for their credibility, solely based on merit and determined through a meticulous selection process that includes research, online surveys, and expert opinions. The prestigious India Design Awards 2023 was conceived and initiated by Blindwink, the Best Market Research & Brand Management Company in India.

The event was well-supported by ZEE Business, the Media Partner, and Brandz Magazine, the Magazine Partner.

The list of the awardees are:

1) Most Premium Furniture Brand In Gujarat -- Mood Of Wood Pvt. Ltd.

2) Most Innovative Scalable & Sustainable Green Building Architect In India -- Mindscape Design

3) Best Contemporary Architect & Interior Designers In Bangalore -- Atticarch

4) Highly Recommended Interior Designers In Hyderabad -- DSIGNER STUDIO INTERIORS OPC PVT LTD (D.S.INTERIORS)

5) Creative & Entrepreneurial Excellence In Interior & Residential Designer In Mumbai -- Riya Bambhaniya Jain (Maker Studio By Riya)

6) Best Commercial Interior Fitout Services -- Different Squares Ventures Pvt Ltd - Sameer Sancheti & Ar.Sweta Lunkad Sancheti

7) Best Luxury Home Designers In Bangalore -- WE DEZINE STUDIO

8) Best Bespoke Design & Build Firm For Luxury Villas & Homes In India -- ELYSIUM ABODES By Hemil Parikh

9) Most Stylish Contemporary Architect & Landscape Designers In Ahmedabad -- MYH Designs

10) Most Innovative Home Interior Designers In Mumbai -- Leafnest Design

11) Most Innovative Young Architect & Entrepreneur In Nashik -- Kapil Thakkar And Associates

12) Most Innovative Contemporary Interior Designers In Commercial Category In Mumbai -- EXCELLE INTERIORS CONSULTANCY -- Savita Mishra

13) Creative Articulation Of Style & Functionality in Residential Interior Designing In Surat -- MI Studio

14) Best Interior Designer - Apartment -- -- 9 square designs

15) Best Luxury Resort Architect & Design -- Dialogue Design Partners

16) Most Creative Interior Designer & Architect In Anand & Nadiad, Gujarat -- ARQ Design Studio -- Ar.Kavita Patel

17) Most Iconic Luxury Home Interior 2023 -- Harmony Interiors - Yogesh Datwani

18) Best Emerging Architectural Designers In Bangalore -- Yugen Design Space By Ar.Vaishnavi T

19) Best Bespoke Interior Designer In Hyderabad -- Mr.Rahul Patel -- ARTWARE

20) Best Budget Premium Interiors -- Himani Gandotra - Founder, Decor Rich Interiors

21) Property Management And Home Interiors In Bangalore -- -- 7th - LANE

22) Best Architecture Interior Turnkey Projects -- Navindu Saini (Pegasus Interiors)

23) Most Promising Interior Designers In Hyderabad -- Design Grid Studio (Mirza Rizwan Baig and Paras Bharti)

24) Best High Rise Architectural Firm In Bangalore -- Blends Design Pvt Ltd -- Ar.Gnanavel Thirumaran (Founder)

25) Best Innovative Luxury Home Young Interior Designers In Chhattisgarh -- Mika Decors & Interiors (Rupal Daswani)

26) Most Innovative Office Space Design Architect -- Keyspot Designers And Builders

27) Most Promising Young Interior Designers In Mumbai -- Suraj Gudhka

( Aditi Enterprise )

28) Most Artistic Luxury Turnkey Architects & Interior Designers In Ahmedabad -- Vipul Mistry

29) Best Residential Interior Designers In Bengaluru --Mrs. Aradhana Sultania - Array Interiors

30) Most Promising Architect And Designers In Hyderabad -- Adiraa- The Curio Design

31) Most Creative & Affordable Interior Designer & Architect -- Kiran Giri -- Giri Interiors & Constructions

32) South India Leading Architecture & Interior Firm -- Karthik N S - Ennyesk Design Studio

33) Young Creative Architect For Excellence In Luxury Commercial Architecture & Designing In Kolkata -- Decorlab -- Ar. Rajdip Sinha (Co-Founder)

34) Best Bespoke Interior Designing Firm In Chennai -- Ar. Aparajithan N

35) Best Turnkey Architects For Innovative & Sustainable Designs -- Ar. R. Ragavendira

36) Most Promising Interior Designers In Hyderabad & Pune -- Dream Galaxy Interiors -- Nallagonda Prasanna & M Arfath (Co-founders)

37) Most Preferred Interiors Designers In Pune -- Mona Interiors

38) Best Upcoming Interior Designers In Bangalore -- Mystiques of R & A

39) Young Innovative Turnkey Interior Designers In Agra -- Kaushal Interiors -- Shashaank Kaushal (Co-founder)

40) Best Emerging Luxury Interior Designers In Pune -- Luxe Designs -- Bhushan S. Waghmare (Co- founder)



41) Best Temple Architecture & Designing 2023 -- Er. Mahendra Nayak & Er. Ajay Sinha -- A & M GROUP (Raipur, Chhattisgarh)

42) India's Premium & Finest Quality Of Solid Virgin Brass Bathroom Accessories & Mortise Handle -- Masterpiece Bath

43) Best Young Designers For Commercial Restaurant Design 2023 -- Swarali Shinkhedkar & Taha Lotia -- Space Theory

44) Most Classy Architecture Curated With Simplicity -- Ar. Tejasvi Raval

45) Most Promising Interior Design & Decor Company In Kolkata -- SAI INTERIORS -- Soumen Karmakar

46) Most Elegant Urban Interior Designers In Mumbai -- Punit Kshatriya -- Akurath Interiors

47) Most Elegant Villa & Residential Architects & Designers In Pune -- Nilesh Parker & Dhwaj Kulkarni -- Kalamiti Design Studio

48) Outstanding Architecture Excellence For Mixed Use Developments & High Rise Buildings In India And Overseas -- Bharath Engineering Innovation Design & Consultancy Pvt.Ltd.

49) Most Innovative Contemporary Home Interior Designer India -- Vikram Jain & Archana Jain -- AVJ Creative Studio

50) Most Classy Chic Home Interior Designing In Bangalore -- Vasanth Interiors

51) Best Innovative Interior Architect In Tamil Nadu -- Albaux Ventures by Ar. Albart

52) Most Creative & Innovative Architects & Interior Designers In Hospitality Category In Kolkata -- Subhash Kumar Pandit (Founder) Design Plas

53) Young Passionate Women Entrepreneur & Creative Excellence In Interior & Residential Design In Bangalore -- Sowmya N Aradhya (Founder) IRARKIA DESIGN STUDIO

54) Most Inspiring Artist & Muralist In Hyderabad -- Sonam Raotole

55) Most Stylish & Elegant Home Interior Designers In Hyderabad -- Shashank Kanuganti - Minimalist Studio

56) Best Architecture Firm - Commercial IT Campus -- ASURE Design Studio -- Ar. Nagabandi Shravan Kumar (CEO)

57) Leading Luxury Home Decor & Designing Studio In Mumbai -- HJ Talrejaa LLP -- Amitabh Talreja

58) Most Exquisite Interior for Commercial Projects In Mumbai -- Square Feet Studio

by ID.DEVINA GHAG & ID.PRASANNA GHAG

59) Most Creative Interior Designers In Ichalkaranji -- Silver Swastik Interiors By KOMAL CHOUDHARY

60) Distinct Creative Agency For Architects & Interior Designers -- RenderBoXX Studio

61) Most Elegant Luxury Home Designers In Mumbai -- DG Studio Architects

62) Best Interior Designers In North East Region -- Karabi Choudhury -- Unispace

63) Best Innovative Architectural Designers in Jalandhar -- Lotus D' Ziners

64) Rising Star Of The Year ( Interior Design & Styling) -- Sagar Datta

65) Family Enterprise Award Of Excellence -- Turoc India

66) Most Coveted Luxury Residential Designer In Chennai -- Sakthi Anchana M

67) Highly Recommended Interior Designers In Reasonable Budget & Effective Quality In Chennai -- Folks Interiors -- Raghu. M (Founder)

68) Leading Interior Designs & Project Management Consultants In Hyderabad -- Jagannadham Interior -- Venkat Viresh J (Co-founder)

69) Most Innovative Sustainable Architecture & Designing In Raipur -- RISHABH LUNIYA AND ASSOCIATES

70) Most Innovative Sustainable Architecture & Engineering Practice In Coimbatore -- G Design Studio

71) Best Interior Design Solution Provider in Sanitaryware Domain, 2023 -- Krishna Home Studio

72) Best Trendsetting Luxury Interior Design -- Saurav Parasrampuria & Sandhya Parasrampuria -- Chimera Interiors

73) Best Innovative Architectural & Design Firm In Punjab -- Ar. Rahul Bamba

74) Best Signboard Designing & Digital Advertisement Printing Services In Pune -- SRB MEDIA VISION

75) Innovative Contemporary Architects -- Ar. Pashyanti Rupakula & Ar. Tapas Bhargava -- Studio VITRU

76) Best Rajasthani Heritage Architecture & Designing -- ID Chandan Singh Bhati -- Gulaal Design Studio

77) Most Innovative Residential Interior Designers In Pune -- Imagination Interior Decorators LLP

78) Best Leading Interior Designers In Thane, Maharashtra -- Vedika Kulkarni [Founder] Your Dream Create | Ascent | Renovate

79) Best Bespoke Architects In Noida -- Gaurav Saini & Mamta Saini -- ARCHITECTS ATELIER

