Blingvine celebrates return to work with their latest office wear jewellery collection

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): To brighten the long-awaited return to work, Blingvine has released its latest collection: Back to Office. Available from the label's popular website, the collection of earrings, bracelets and pendants is designed to delight with a focus on warm hues in time for the spring season.

Blingvine is a jewellery brand with a difference. The label makes a point of listening to its customers to understand what women truly want and need in their jewellery box. An in-house team of design experts then translates these sentiments into exquisite pieces of jewellery exclusive to Blingvine.

The latest 24-piece collection strikes the balance between contemporary and classic. Dreamed up by designers from across the globe from London to Los Angeles, Paris to Vienna, Osaka to Seoul, Back to Office delivers a glamorous international flavour.

Back to Office answers the desire for jewellery that fits comfortably into a work environment while hinting at the dazzling personality of the wearer.

Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Dr Garima Singh, said Back to Office captures the celebratory mood in the air.



"Springtime breezes are filling the air and life is gradually returning to normal - of course we should dress up for the occasion! Back to Office is one of our most anticipated collections as fashionable, forward-thinking women update their looks for this new start. Some items have already sold out," Singh said.

"Accessorising with a little something special is the perfect mood booster, imbuing the wearer with confidence and class. We've focused on making these pieces transitional too, so while they are work-appropriate, they can also be used to add sparkle to social events," she said.

Some of the most popular items from the Back to Office collection are intricate rose gold-plated Calligraphy Studs and matching pendant, the best-selling Grapevine bracelet which pairs striking green stones with twinkling Swarovski crystals and glossy rose gold-plating, and the Romeo set which captures the mood of the changing seasons with autumnal leaves fluttering across smooth enamel.

Blingvine's exceptional standards of quality are evident in the selection of fine materials used: lustrous pearls, unique enamelwork, decadent coloured stones and sparkling crystals. The collection is available online at blingvine.com with prices starting at Rs 1,400.

For further information, images, or interviews, please contact: pr@blingvine.com

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

