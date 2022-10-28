Blingvine, The luxurious yet affordable jewellery brand looks for new employees in the newly opened Pune office

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Blingvine, the leading online premium fashion jewellery brand with more than one lakh customers across India, announced the opening of its new office in Amanora, East Pune - for which, they are currently hiring.

After disrupting the fashion jewellery industry from a single office in Chandigarh, the company decided to start expansion with a brand new office in the commercially intensive city of Pune to meet the growing demands. With a momentous opening, the company is looking to hire employees for open positions in copywriting, social media, marketing, customer care, accounts and admin.

"We're looking for passionate individuals interested in entering the fashion industry," explains Garima Singh, the co-founder of Blingvine, "We have high hopes from the vibrant city of Pune". She established the company along with Gaurav Bansal, her husband and co-founder, who adds, "In Pune too, we strive to create a safe and vibrant workplace to attract the best talent that the city has to offer."

Attracted by the hospitable and lively nature of the 'Cultural Capital' of Maharashtra, the pair chose to set up their second office space in the social space of Amanora in East Pune. The Chandigarh headquarters will continue to act as the warehouse and operation centre while the Pune office is set to focus on marketing and brand strategy.

"Due to the changing landscape of digital advertisement and decreasing efficiencies in performance marketing, we have decided to shift our focus on organic channels," states Garima, "such as social media, word-of-mouth and other trending mediums among the buyers." Being a city with concentrated populations of the younger generation, Blingvine is here to recruit the fresh graduates as well as young professionals capable of traversing in the digital age and those looking to be a part of a growing company.



In addition to the previously successful e-commerce practices, the Pune office will be bringing a whole new set of plans for the company. After having a flourishing online-shopping business, Blingvine is now planning to bring a new experience for the customers through the implementation of Live Shopping services. This unconventional strategy is going to set a new standard in customer satisfaction.

In addition to this, the Pune office will also focus on creating educational videos about jewellery for the general public to help them make the right choices while shopping and inform them of the best ways to take care of their purchases. There will be a series of initiatives from this office aimed at increasing customer engagement in the highly competitive jewellery market.

The Pune office will act as a key catalyst for the company's expansion plan in the coming years. It is the first of the many radical changes that will facilitate an exceptional growth trajectory for Blingvine.



Individuals interested in applying can reach out to hr@blingvine.com

This story has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

