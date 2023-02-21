Blink Digital brings Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour into the Metaverse

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Blink Digital, the globally acclaimed independent digital agency, created the Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour Park on Decentraland for the Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour 2022, where users could experience fashion like never before. The Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour reinvented its legacy with a more modern, inclusive, and innovative approach and blended fashion with technology, accounting for, on average, over 64 per cent of the traffic on Decentraland during the campaign period.

For its 16th edition, Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour partnered with Blink Digital to hop on the metaverse trend and obtain the first-mover advantage in comparison to other global players. Blink Digital created the entire Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour Park experience, including the multi-platform strategy, Discord server, and influencer activities. The Fashion Tour Park comprised several zones - starting with the lounge area, which displayed information on Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour Park and highlighted all its activities and events. This is where users could claim a free "Proof of Attendance NFT". The Designer & Trial Zone, where users got a chance to try on and purchase one-of-a-kind wearable NFTs based on designs by renowned designers like Shantanu and Nikhil, Amit Aggarwal, Falguni Shane Peacock, and Kunal Rawal; the purchase of these NFTs entitled the user to get that exclusive outfit in the real world, thereby allowing them to sync their digital and physical presences. In the Ramp area, users also had the opportunity to be a showstopper and walk the ramp, with the paparazzi snapping away! Users could also watch live streams of the on-ground events here while simultaneously interacting with other metaverse attendees. Last but not least, there were distinctive selfie spots at various locations in the Fashion Park for visitors to capture selfies and share them on social media, with floating selfie points hovering above the Fashion Park, providing unmissable views.

The headline event of the Fashion Park was the metaverse fashion show. Showcasing the "This is not a T-shirt" project, the fashion show featured 60 real-world outfits created by India's leading designers and labels and allowed users to experience fashion in the Metaverse like never before. The fashion show was the embodiment of the principles of the Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour, with diversity and inclusivity at its core. The ramp models were created to represent various backgrounds, including LGBTQIA+, body positivity, and people of determination. The Fashion Park also offered fun activities such as the Metaverse Treasure Hunt, a metaverse-native event where the clues were strewn across the Fashion Park and users had to solve and collect them to be eligible to win amazing prizes like an iPhone 13, headphones and online shopping vouchers. All in all, the Fashion Park saw over 41,000 park interactions and over 800 unique participants in the Treasure Hunt.



Another extension of the Fashion Tour Park was the "Step into the Metaverse" booth, which was available to visitors attending the on-ground shows. These visitors had the chance to try on and even purchase the Metaverse wearables that were available in the Designer & Trial Zone in real time using AR technology, thereby creating a seamless phygital experience.

Speaking about the exciting new metaverse experience, Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India, said, "The 16th edition of Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour will set the foundation for a new era in fashion and lifestyle. The fashion world is ever-evolving, and the Fashion Tour has always led this wave of evolution in India. Taking the Fashion Tour to the metaverse is not just a first-of-its-kind initiative for the industry, but it's our interpretation to make the tour more inclusive, accessible and futuristic, by allowing young audiences to experience Fashion Tour in an immersive way like they have never before. It is a part of our journey of celebrating the 'Pride' of today's youth, with newfound vigor and vision."

Pierre de Greef, Chief Digital Officer, Pernod Ricard India, said, "Digital technology has really shaped how consumers engage with their passion - be it sports, entertainment - fashion is no different. Taking Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour to the Metaverse in collaboration with Blink Digital was not only about creating a virtual platform by stepping into the web3 world but also reshaping how our consumers are experiencing it. With our Metaverse partner's support, we were able to create immersive, walkable arenas, exclusive NFT wearables for consumers to purchase, a treasure hunt to engage consumers and also launched India's first Metaverse Fashion Tour."

Speaking on the association, Rikki Agarwal, Founder and COO of Blink Digital said, "Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour has taken a giant leap in blending fashion with technology to bring to users an immersive and far-reaching experience. This futuristic approach will not just draw fashion enthusiasts to the metaverse but also lure curious minds to get a first-hand experience. We are grateful to the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour for believing in our capabilities and giving us yet another chance to showcase our expertise. Our aim is to create a seamless yet memorable experience for our brands and, more importantly, their users, to stand out from the crowd."

