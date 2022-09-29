BlissClub is one of the youngest and only activelife wear brands on LinkedIn's Top Startups of 2022

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 29 (ANI/GPRC): BlissClub, a homegrown consumer brand that crafts functional and incredibly comfortable activelife wear with a focus on Indian women and comfortable movement, has earned a spot on LinkedIn's Top Startups of 2022. The list, which features Indian startups that have proven growth across pillars such as employment and engagement, has recognised BlissClub as one of the top 25 in the country.

Since LinkedIn's first list in 2018, BlissClub is one of the youngest and quickest startups to feature on the list, in just 2 years of founding. It is the 1st and only apparel and women's activelife wear company to be featured. And one of the only 2 women's D2C brands to have ever made it to the list. The list over the years has mostly featured tech companies, but BlissClub breaks through as a direct-to-consumer brand.

BlissClub was founded in 2020 by Minu Margeret as a community-first brand, and has raised a total of USD 20.25 million, through Seed and Series A funding. The company also hit 100 Cr ARR in 20 months since its first product launch, and has a customer base of over 1 lakh women in India who live active lives, with BlissClub.



Minu Margeret, founder and CEO, BlissClub says: "Having BlissClub in the LinkedIn Top Startups of 2022 is exciting not only because have we had an incredible last two years where we've been the fastest brand to hit the Rs 10 Cr ARR mark, but also that we've grown beautifully with so much love internally. In the last two years, we have solved our personal problems and those of our community - to make extremely comfortable activewear for women. Over the next few years that we build BlissClub, we look to solve this huge problem for the half a billion women in our country."

BlissClub is a homegrown Indian, community first Consumer brand crafting incredibly comfortable ActiveLife Wear for the women of India. It was founded in 2020 by ISB alum Minu Margeret, who previously worked building brands with PhonePe, ABInBev and HUL. BlissClub has previously raised USD 2.25 million in May 2021, by Elevation Capital and angel investors Neeraj Arora (ex CBO, WhatsApp), Kunal Shah (founder, CRED), Rahul Mehta (managing partner, DST), Pam Lee (ex-Lululemon executive), Ashish Goel (founder, Urban Ladder), Chakradhar Gade (founder, Country Delight), and Good Capital. BlissClub has now raised $18 million in May 2022 by Eight Roads Ventures and Elevation Capital, along with angel investors Sriharsha Majety (CEO, Swiggy); Ghazal Alagh (co-founder, Mamaearth); Vivek Gupta and Abhay Hanjura (co-founders, Licious); Amar Nagaram (ex CEO, Myntra); Munish Varma and Sumer Juneja (among other SoftBank executives); Brennan Loh (Shopify) and Masoom Minawala (fashion influencer).

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

