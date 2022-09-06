Blockchain Summit 2022: Ready to set new records in crypto industry

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI/PNN): Blockchain Summit 2022 is a virtual event that will take place on September 10, 2022. The Summit will be streamed live to an audience of about millions of virtual attendees from all over the world.

The Blockchain Summit is the biggest blockchain event of the year, and it brings together over a million virtual attendees from more than 80 countries, 15+ speakers and investors looking to fund blockchain start-ups. You'll find everything blockchain at this event: ICOs, regulation, trading, investment, fintech, and cybersecurity. If you're curious, excited or even confused about blockchain, you'll find answers here. For blockchain businesses, the event is an opportunity to find the right partners and investors to grow their businesses. For blockchain beginners, the Blockchain Summit is a place to learn how to get started.

The Blockchain Summit 2022 event is a 5 hour program being Organized by Tel Crypto. The goal is to build awareness of the broad array of career opportunities in Blockchain available to students and adults.

The Blockchain Summit will provide an opportunity for blockchain business owners, startups, and individuals who are thinking about moving their businesses forward onto the blockchain by means of funding opportunities and expert guidance.

Here are Topics which will be discussed by Blockchain Summit Speakers.

Introduction to the Expo

Web2 vs Web3

The Blockchain Ecosystem

Cryptocurrency Liquidity

Crypto Passive Income

ICO Market and Process

NFT, or Non-Fungible Token

Blockchain & Metaverse Future

Blockchain Risk Management

Inventing an Ecosystem using Blockchain

Smart Contracts and Their Expanding Functionality

Details About Event.

Meet BLOCKCHAIN SUMMIT 2022 Sponsors

Title sponsor : GDCC Blockchain



NFT Partner : Muzella

Metaverse partner : Bliss Token

Decentralized Partner : Hopium

OFFICIAL PARTNER

Rainbow Token

Global Digital Technology Token - GDTT

Virtual Digital Technology Token - VDTT

KRS TOKEN

Organizer : TelCrypto

Date : September 10, 2022

Digital Summit Timing :

New York - 8 AM

London - 1 PM

Dubai - 4 PM

New Delhi - 5:30 PM

Venue : Digital Event

Streaming : Tel Crypto Youtube channel

For More Info Visit https://blockchainsummit2022.com/

