Bloggers Alliance celebrates World Social Media Day

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bloggers Alliance celebrated World Social Media Day today, and the team reflected upon the achievements and misses of past 3 years.

Co-founders Dr. Amit Nagpal and Devendra Jaiswal recounted the major milestones in the journey on the occasion. Thanks to social media, bloggers can share their content globally and also create snackable content or microblogs for social media sites.

Bloggers Alliance (an association of bloggers and content creators) was registered as a non-profit society on 13th April, 2019, which is celebrated as the Foundation Day every year. In July 2019, a 12-member advisory board was set up to advise the team for various upcoming ventures. The Alliance was formally launched at the Constitution Club, New Delhi on 7th August, with Dr. Anurag Batra (Chairman Businessworld and exchange4media) as the Chief Guest.

Early Days

Considering the ever-growing community, 3 new chapters were launched in three major cities in India. viz. Delhi, Indore and Chandigarh soon after. In October 2019, Blogger's Alliance signed an MoU with NASSCOM community.

The first book launch of 'Heroes Amongst Us' was organised at Chandigarh Press Club later in 2019 by Venerable Bkikkhu Sanghasena. Further, Blogger's Alliance also became the festival partner for Khajuraho Literature Festival.

In March 2020 Bloggers' Alliance hosted a National Bloggers Summit at Indore Press Club, which was attended by 100+ delegates from pan India. Since the time Bloggers' Alliance started operating, the community has organised 75+ Twitter chats.

During August to October 2020, the Alliance ran a campaign called 'Creative Minds, Healthy Minds' to spread awareness on how creativity is good for mental health. The theme was chosen keeping in mind increasing stress and mental health issues due to COVID-19.

A Feather in the Cap

In August 2021, Bloggers' Alliance became knowledge partner of Reliance Jio which was a major milestone in its journey. Also, in the same month, the Student Wing was launched to help students to learn and grow in the field of blogging and content development.

In September 2021, Student wing launched the campus ambassador and corporate ambassador program for students to further promote our mission and reach younger generation of creative minds and aspiring creators. Neha Upadhyay from MDI Gurgaon joined Bloggers Alliance as its Brand Ambassador in early 2022.

Students from many top management institutes have done live projects and internships. The institutes include IIFT, MDI Gurgaon, BIMTECH, IIM Shillong, We School (Mumbai), and PUMBA among others.

Battle of Voices

Battle of Voices, a podcast competition was organised for the second consecutive year in May 2022. The podcast competition was held virtually and judged by an eminent panel including experienced broadcaster and podcast host Sunayana Nair from Awaz.com, film-critic and writer Murtaza Ali Khan, podcast producer and aggregator Rohan Thakar from Eplog Media, and podcast producer, host, and voice coach, Yashika Begwani from Voice of Achievers.

Yashika Begwani, also the Chief Editor at Bloggers Alliance adds, "Bloggers Alliance began with an idea to bring together a group of remarkable people, and a vision of becoming something more. Despite the pandemic, in the last 3 years, we have become an energetic community of creative and aspiring minds. It's only onwards and upwards from here."

The Way Forward

Three years after its establishment, Blogger's Alliance continues to grow and achieve feats of success, with constant support and untiring efforts of the team, members and patrons.

Dheeraj Singh, who recently joined as President (South India), shares, "We are excited about the southward expansion of Bloggers Alliance. Creativity is a cause which is close to my heart and our team looks forward to handholding bloggers and content creators in South India."

Bloggers Alliance was established in 2019 to empower bloggers in becoming national and global influencers and change makers through mentoring and handholding. Bloggers Alliance has been serving the blogging community, for past three years by providing training, coaching, networking, branding and other opportunities required for professional success and also supporting them in creating positive social change.

To know more about Bloggers Alliance, you may write to president@bloggersalliance.org or watch this video.

