BLR Design Week launches its 2022 Conference to discuss a better future for Bengaluru

New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI/PNN): The BLR Design Week is back with its Conference, for this year. This year's conference holds great promise and is themed "A Thinking Hub across Pedagogy, Practice and Policy, leveraging Design and Design Methodologies to explore the 'Possibilities for Tomorrow'."

The Conference will be held at The Lalit Ashok on Race Course road, in the heart of Bengaluru from 8 to 10 December. It is a platform for participants to come together and ideate for the city of the future.

The Conference will include panel discussions, keynote speeches, workshops, and exhibitions by some of the top designers and thinkers from all over the city. Invitees include learners, freelancers, industrialists, entrepreneurs, civic agents, government officials, bureaucrats, city planners, and others who are interested in shaping the future of our city.



The BLR Design Week's Sante came to a successful close on Sunday night with 40+ design-led brands and 25+ artists coming together. The BLR Design Week was a confluence of events that blended emergent technologies, catalytic thinking, vibrant conversations, engaged collaborations, hybrid aesthetics and diverse design practices. The goal of the event was to bring different individuals with varied skill sets, attitudes and backgrounds together to imagine, iterate and implement ideas for the future of the city.

The BLR Design Week 22 is an event that features exhibitions, workshops, talks, and other events related to design. The Design Week Conference is supported by the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath (CKP) as the Venue Partner, and the BLR chapter of the Association of Designers of India (ADI). Sante was one of the most creative and colourful events of the BLR Design Week and attracted people of all ages. Visitors had a great time exploring the different booths and enjoying the performances.

For more information or to register for the conference, please visit: https://www.blrdesignweek.in/conference/

