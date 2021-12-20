BLS International signs contract with the Embassy of India in Kuwait for Consular, Passport & Visa services

New Delhi (India), December 20 (ANI/PNN): BSE, NSE and MSE listed (BSE: 540073; NSE: BLS; MSE: BLS), BLS International, a trusted global tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens, announced that it had signed a contract with the Embassy of India in Kuwait for consular, passport & visa services.

The company is expected to process approximately 2,00,000 applications every year.

BLS will be starting operations with three centres in Sharq, Fahaheel and Jleb Al Shuwaikh in Kuwait. The company will be providing consular, passport and visa services along with several value-added services like form filling, printing and photography for the convenience of applicants.

Commenting on this, Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, BLS International, said, "We are a trusted partner for Indian missions for over a decade now in countries like Canada, UAE, Russia, Singapore, China, Malaysia, Oman, Austria, Poland, Lithuania, Norway & Hong Kong. BLS has developed the entire system into a seamless progression, including automation of processes, application submission, appointments, helplines, collection and remittance of fees on the applicant's behalf. We are honoured and excited to extend this partnership in Kuwait and will continue to deliver seamless services."

This contract is in addition to the already robust portfolio of visa, passport, consular and citizen services of BLS International with over 46 client governments. BLS centres are equipped with state-of-the-art digital facilities and have the capability to service other countries. The company is recognized as "India's Most Valuable Companies" by Business Today Magazine, ranked amongst "Fortune India's Next 500 companies" and "Best under a Billion' company" by Forbes Asia.

BLS International Services Ltd. a trusted global tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens, having an impeccable reputation for setting benchmarks in the domain of visa, passport, consular, citizen, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa and retail services since 2005.

The company works with over 46 client governments, including Diplomatic Missions, Embassies & Consulates, and leverages technology and processes that ensure data security. The Company now has an extensive network of more than 12,287 centres globally with a robust strength of over 15,000 employees and associates that provides consular, biometrics and citizen services. BLS has processed over 52 million applications till date globally.

BLS International adheres to ISO 9001:2015 certified for Quality Management Systems; ISO 27001:2013 certified for Information Security Management Systems; ISO 14001:2015 certified for Environmental Management Systems; ISO/ IEC 45001:2018 certified for Occupational Safety and Health; ISO / IEC 20000-1:2011 certified for IT Service Management; ISO 26000:2010 certified for Social Responsibility; ISO 23026:2015 certified for System Engineering and Management Requirements; ISO/IEC 28000:2017 certified for Supply Chain Management System; ISO/IEC 27002: 2013 certified for Management of Information Security; ISO 31000: 2018 certified for Risk Management; ISO 27001:2013 certified for Risk Management of Information.

BLS International is the only listed company in this domain with operations in 66 countries.

