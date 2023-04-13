Blue Circle & Log9 Materials host Net Zero Chiefs

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], April 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): The landscape of corporate responsibility has shifted dramatically in recent years. Leading brands today are pursuing ambitious Net Zero goals, recognizing the crucial role of energy in their sustainability journey. As a result, organizations are not only striving to reduce their carbon footprint, but also driving change and inspiring others to join them in this effort.

Recognizing this, Blue Circle, a professional networking startup, in partnership with Log9 Materials, a leading deep-tech startup hosted Net Zero Chiefs under the theme, 'Leveraging clean energy in the journey towards Net Zero'.

A total of 20 attendees from well-known brands such as Tata Motors, Godrej Group, SUN Pharma, Welspun Group, Bira91, Zydus Wellness, Dalmia Bharat Group, Marico Limited, Emami Group, Flipkart, JSW Cement, Omega Seiki Mobility, SKODA AUTO Volkswagen India, Blue Circle, and Log9 Materials participated in the Roundtable Discussion.

The discussion was moderated by Dr Akshay Singhal, Founder and CEO of Log9 Materials. The participants shared their experiences and ideas on how to achieve net-zero status in their respective industries, covering topics such as renewable energy, sustainable transportation, and circular economy.

"Net Zero Chiefs is a one-of-a-kind gathering that provides a confluence of thought leaders who are leading the way in sustainability across mobility, supply chain & energy storage solutions. We are overwhelmed with the response to its first edition and thank Log9 Materials & all Key Stakeholders for making it a success," said Goutam Anand, Co-founder, Blue Circle.

The agenda of Net Zero Chiefs focused and revolved around topics such as the role of logistics, EVs and last mile mobility in cutting down emissions, scope towards electrifying material handling equipments, key technologies used for Energy storage in offices & factories, investments in renewable energy & and challenges faced in adopting cleantech technologies.

"Climate change is evolving as a daunting challenge globally and the time to act on it is NOW. We are glad to partner with Blue Circle to host Net Zero Chiefs, a consortium of leaders from renowned brands that have committed themselves to achieving Net Zero Goals. At Log9, it has been our pursuit to Pioneer Responsible Energy and we are confident this initiative will bring about a positive impact on the ecosystem," said Dr Akshay Singhal, Founder and CEO, Log9 Materials.



Jyotin Kutty Sastabhavan, Chief Sustainability Officer, Tata Motors, said, "Decarbonizing the supply chain may not be as challenging as we anticipate, as there are various approaches and strategies available. To make it manageable, we can aim to reduce our carbon emissions by 5% each year over the next 20 years, instead of achieving 100% reduction right away. A great way to solve scope1 emissions is to electrify everything first. Do it without too much thought and then convert that electricity into green."

Ram Vaidyanathan, Head - Environmental Sustainability at Godrej Industries Ltd. and Associate Companies noted, "While India is one of the best countries in the world to utilize the potential of Renewable energy, regulations in India do need to change. If you see most of the places that we are stuck in are because of local regulations. There is no alignment between the center regulations and state regulations. We also need to get out of the fixation of decimal level data points when it comes to Scope 3 emissions."

The exclusive Roundtable brought together eminent industry leaders and change makers from India's biggest corporations including Jyotin Kutty Sastabhavan, CSO, Tata Motors; Ram Vaidyanathan, Head - Environmental Sustainability, Godrej Industries Ltd. and Associate Companies Godrej Group; Sudhir Jain, SVP Manufacturing & Sustainability, BIRA 91; Vickram Srivastava, Head of Planning - Global Supply Chain, SUN Pharma; Alok Mishra, Vice President and Group Head - Sustainability, Welspun Group; Manoj Kothari, Vice President Supply Chain, Zydus Wellness; Dr. Arvind Bodhankar, Executive Director & Chief Risk Officer, Dalmia Bharat Group; Bipin Odhekar, Head - Sustainability, EHS & Operations Excellence, Marico Limited; Ankur Chaturvedi, Associate Vice President - Excellence & Quality and Atul Singh, Vice President-CSR, Emami Group; Hemant Badri, SVP, Group Head of Supply Chain & Customer Experience, Flipkart; Manoj Rustagi, Chief Sustainability and Innovation Officer, JSW Cement; Uday Narang, Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility; Sanjay Khare, Vice President - Safety & Sustainability Strategy, SKODA AUTO Volkswagen India; Dr. Akshay Singhal, Founder & CEO, Log 9 Materials.

Blue Circle is a unique professional networking platform for Industry professionals and Enterprises to exchange B2B Opportunities, Jobs, Conversations, and Insights. The Blue Circle app houses 20,000+ Members across 30+ sectors from India, the USA, UAE, Singapore, the UK and many more countries. The community consists of Fortune 500 leaders, well-funded startup founders, budding entrepreneurs, decision-makers, and policy makers.

It is available for both iOS and Android devices. To know more, please visit: thebluecircle.co.

Log9 is an indigenous deep-tech and advanced battery-tech startup that is redefining the EV industry's standards in the fight against climate change, by offering batteries that can be charged 9x faster, can last 9x longer and offer 9x higher performance and safety. Driven by innovation, Log9 has amassed 80+ industry-defining patents that attest to the organization's first principle thinking. It is the only Indian company today that holds in-house competencies ranging from electrode materials to cell fabrication to battery packs. Log9's sole purpose and mission is to pioneer Responsible Energy. Furthermore, with an eye on the changing transportation and logistics industries, Log9 is investing heavily in the research and development of Aluminum Fuel Cells that will power long-haul commercial vehicles of the future. Log9 is funded by leading VCs like Sequoia and Exfinity Ventures and strategic investors such as Amara Raja Batteries and Petronas (Malaysia).

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

