Blue Dart adopts innovative location technology what3words to enhance its deliveries for millions across India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI/PNN): Blue Dart, one of India's leading logistics companies and part of Deutsche Post DHL Group's DHL eCommerce Solutions division, has today announced its partnership with innovative location technology what3words. Now, retailers can add a what3words field for customers to use at checkout so Blue Dart couriers can make precise deliveries to any 3m x 3m square. Customers can also add their what3words address in the address section of the 'My Blue Dart' App, Blue Dart website and On the Move (OTM) platform enabling them to specify exactly where they want their deliveries to go, whether that's a front door, specific apartment complex entrance, or a tucked-away side passage.

In India, addresses are as practice slotted under pin codes, which are associated with delivery post offices. These cover very broad areas with the chances of street names being duplicated or incorrect. This makes it difficult for customers to specify precisely where a delivery needs to be made, and for delivery drivers to find exactly where they need to go. These are issues what3words has been designed to solve.

It has divided the world into a grid of 3m x 3m squares and given each square a unique combination of three words: a what3words address. For example, ///swimmer.kindness.habits is the what3words location for Blue Dart Head Office in Andheri, Mumbai. It's an easy way to find, share and navigate to precise locations, anywhere in the world. The technology is also available offline and in 54 languages including 12 South Asian languages: Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Nepali, Urdu, Gujarati, Malayalam, Punjabi, and Odia.

Now, Blue Dart's retail customers can add a what3words address at checkout so customers can specify exactly where they want their delivery to be made. Blue Dart customers can find their unique what3words address via the free what3words app - available for iOS and Android - or the online map at what3words.com. They can then save their what3words address in the My Blue Dart App, website or OTM, under the address section. Blue Dart's customer and delivery platforms give customers power and flexibility over their deliveries, and the addition of what3words will provide another level of precision.

Ketan Kulkarni, Chief Commercial Officer, Blue Dart says, "Given the customer centricity values that Blue Dart carries, we partnered with what3words to stand true to our brand commitment of Customer Convenience and Delight. The three-word addressing will not only provide a seamless last mile delivery but will also increase delivery efficacy by reaching the precise location (within 3m of space) as specified by the customer. We believe that as the use of what3words grows, it will provide a unique way for us to deliver to specific locations, particularly in areas with informal addresses."

Chris Sheldrick, Co-Founder and CEO of what3words adds: "what3words is the ideal technology for deliveries in a market like India where addressing is complex and often inaccurate. Our partnership with Blue Dart means that anyone, no matter how hard their home might be to find, can ensure their deliveries will go to the right place."

Blue Dart offers secure and reliable delivery of consignments to over 55,400 locations in India. As part of Deutsche Post DHL Group's DHL eCommerce Solutions division, Blue Dart accesses the largest and most comprehensive express and logistics network worldwide, covering over 220 countries and territories, and offers an entire spectrum of distribution services including air express, freight forwarding, supply chain solutions, and customs clearance.

what3words began operations in India in 2019 and is now available in many automotive navigation systems built by Mahindra, TVS Motor, Triumph Motorcycles, Tata Motors and Mercedes-Benz. Companies such as Imagine Online, Nirmalaya, TWF Flours, Evocus H2O & Dorje Teas have also adopted the technology so their customers can input what3words addresses into their checkouts for hassle-free deliveries. DriveU, one of India's largest driver aggregator platforms, uses what3words so drivers and riders can save precise drop-off and pick-up locations. Many hosts on Airbnb and homestays in India use what3words to help visitors find their homes. Guests at the Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels, Ama Stays & Trails by IHCL and The Fern Hotels & Resorts can find the what3words address of the exact property entrance on their booking confirmation. BVG Mems Dial 108 and Medulance use what3words to shorten incident response times in an emergency. Just like street addresses, what3words addresses are being displayed on website contact pages, event invites, and business cards, so people can find exact destinations with ease. And every day, what3words is used to arrange meet-ups in parks and on beaches and to share running, hiking, and sports match locations.

