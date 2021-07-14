Blue Helion, A vision that's delivering growth

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI/PNN): It is often said that execution is the most critical phase of any project without which vision and strategy remain redundant. In his book The 12-Hour Week, Brian Moran explains, "The market only rewards those ideas that get implemented. Execution is the single greatest market differentiator. Great companies and successful individuals execute better than their competition."

Studies have shown that a large percentage of companies fail to successfully execute their business strategies in spite of offering excellent products and/or services. The reasons for failure could range from a lack of second-rung leadership, poor access to markets, or an inability to scale operations, hiring or even IT. Hence, the importance of bridging this crucial gap between planning and implementation needs to be addressed early. One company that helps you do it seamlessly is BlueHelion.

Advisors with a Global View

A boutique business consulting and growth advisory firm, BlueHelion is an organization with a global view. Established in January 2021, BlueHelion helps identify and remove the impediments to growth for Clients and helps accelerate their vision.

As experienced professionals, BlueHelion consultants work with a wide variety of organizations in the early and mid-market stage in the technology and business services space.

Fit for Purpose Operating model and services

BlueHelion provides Clients with a blueprint for growth, helping to operationalise their ambitions and priorities into actionable goals, and execute through embedded leadership and oversight. Their operating model is to partner with Clients and co-own the execution, as Entrepreneurs in Residence (EIR). This enables Clients to leverage experienced practitioners and specialist functional consultants to drive key organisation initiatives and run business functions. Clients benefit by having access to best-in-class talent as and when required without having to create internal positions at senior management levels or spend cycles in trying to hire top managerial talent.

Domestic and overseas Clients are leveraging BlueHelion's expertise to architect their growth strategies, develop innovative solutions, augment capabilities while creating a sustainable value proposition and achieving brand visibility.

For example, BlueHelion specialises in providing support and enablement for global mid-market technology companies by setting up their India offshore development centre (ODC) or Captive / Capability Centres, and Indian Clients to expand their business overseas.

USA and Europe based mid-sized technology companies also present an opportunity for BlueHelion. With their expertise and experience, they have a deep knowledge of North American and Indian markets and are able to provide their clients a distinct advantage for their implementation and execution.

According to the BlueHelion team, technology companies between USD 20-200 Million revenues can gain significant advantage and Time to Value through this model.



Blue Helion Advantage

* On-demand business leaders and experts with diverse experience, invaluable "outside view" along with a fresh perspective, that can effectively address any growth challenges.

* Accelerate Growth and Improve Time to Market - by helping jumpstart project execution with a high probability of success.

* Outcome-driven Effective yet flexible engagement model that helps companies effectively manage their cash-flows while investing in growth.

* Companies can have access to best-in-class talent without increasing their wage bills.

Blue Helion Team

The founding team at Blue Helion, Anish Sengupta and Jubin Mishra, based in Bangalore and Sampath Kumar R, based in Chicago., All the founders are alumni of IIMs, bring 60+ years of experience in setting-up, growing and scaling companies.

Anish Sengupta has 20+ years of experience in scaling and leading large technology teams, and managing stakeholders. With both large corporate and entrepreneurial experiences, he helps with leadership enablement, growth advisory, business operations, outsourcing, and M&A for technology companies.

Jubin Mishra has 21+ years of experience in the areas of strategy, consulting, investment banking, mergers and acquisitions, sales acceleration, and transformation programs. He has worked in large corporates and startups and has been associated with the venture ecosystem.

Talking about BlueHelion, partners Anish and Jubin say "Mid-sized technology and business services companies can in the present times, unlock their growth potential and leverage connected technology and business eco-systems to accelerate revenue growth and profitability by partnering with BlueHelion"

Sampath Kumar R has over 25 years experience is a management consulting professional and has worked with Fortune 500 organizations in planning, design and execution of large complex transformation programs. His experience includes functions like sales, consulting and delivery of technology transformation. Some of his key strengths include understanding business requirements, uncovering opportunities and connecting the right expertise coupled with robust governance leading to business success.

"Companies that deliver focused business value have become attractive partners to enterprises embracing the newer digital business and operating models. While this trend started a few years ago, the pandemic has further accelerated it," says Sampath. BlueHelion, with deep leadership and demonstrated expertise, is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend and further build upon it in the context of anticipated economic revival in major markets."

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

