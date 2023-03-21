Blue Star enters into Railway Electrification space, wins 4 orders worth Rs 575 cr

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): Blue Star on Tuesday announced that it secured railway electrification orders totalling Rs 575 crore, thereby successfully expanding its presence in the railways segment and marking its foray into the railway electrification space.

According to a statement shared with stock exchanges, the company has bagged four railway electrification orders from various prestigious customers including the West Central Railway (Kota Division), Central Organization for Railway Electrification (CORE), and Metro Railway, Kolkata.

B Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star, said, "Railways being one of the key focus areas by the Indian government, we are glad that we are contributing towards the growth and development of the railway infrastructure in India. Blue Star, with its superior project management expertise and experience in working on various HVAC&R (heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration) and MEP (mechanical, electrical, and plumbing) projects, is in a perfect place to leverage the growing opportunities in the railway electrification space."



The company said it got an order for the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of 132/55 kV traction substation, sectioning posts (SPs) and sub-sectioning posts (SSPs) of 2X25 kV at feeding system for the Gangapur City to Ramganjmandi section of Kota division, West Central Railway. Secondly, it has an order for the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of 132/55 kV traction substation, SPs and SSPs of 2X25 kV at the feeding system for the Nagda-Kota section of Kota division, West Central Railway.

Thirdly, it also got an order for design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of traction substations along with associated switching posts of 2X25 kV at the feeding system in Pradhankhanta - Manpur Section of Dhanbad Division, and Manpur - Deendayal Upadhyay Section of Deendayal Upadhyay Division of East Central Railway.

Lastly, the company said it clinched an order for design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of 750 V DC substation and up gradation of the power supply system at Geetanjali and Esplanade and renovation of Noapara Traction substation of Metro Railway Kolkata from Metro Railway, Kolkata. (ANI)

