Blued India leverages the power of social media for promoting cyber safety on dating apps

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): As one enters an online-everything zone, it becomes paramount to give safety its due priority.

Hence, to build awareness and ensure online dating app users are safe, Blued India, a social app dedicated to GBTQ rolled out a campaign on social media to promote the essentials of online safety rules as fun posts on its social media handles.

With this, Blued also announced the launch of its in-built features that prompts users to prioritise safety while exploring online dating.

This initiative highlights and educates viewers on the measures one must take to be safe on online dating sites and apps by spreading the awareness or how to be more careful while approaching or making an online dating profile.

Talking about the initiative, Sanyam Sharma, Marketing Director, Blued India, said, "We live in a society that is internet-savvy yet not safe, we wanted to change this narrative. Since Blued is an app for the community and by the community, we thought of leveraging our social media reach to educate users and ensure that they find love in a safe way. We believe our inbuilt safety prompts and features will help users make informed decisions when it comes to online dating."



Adding on, Palash Borah, CSR Manager, Blued India said, "We take safety very seriously and our community is at the heart of all our operations. We believe our new campaign will help all our fellow members take well-informed decisions. Through this, we urge members to protect themselves and follow the protocols to experience online dating in the safest and best way."

This campaign is one of the many initiatives taken by Blued India to build safe spaces and enjoy top-notch safety for its users while leveraging social and digital media platforms to reach out to the community at a larger level. To help spread awareness about LGBTQ rights, Blued India collaborated with four influencers for a digital campaign in 2018 and leveraged it across mediums to reach out to India's GBTQ community.

Recently, in a first-of-its-kind partnership, Blued India partnered with IIT Delhi to build a community dedicated to LGBTQ, through this they worked on campaigns to spread awareness about LGBTQ rights.

To reach out to local India, BLUED India collaborated with RED FM to reach out to an audience belonging to all sections of society and hosted the first-ever podcast specially dedicated to the LGBTQI community. Covering a wide range of topics such as same-sex marriages, being a gay lawyer in India to being gay in Bollywood, this podcast successfully takes the messaging of 'love is love' a notch higher.

Even in 2021, a very small proportion of the population accepts the LGBTQI community wholeheartedly. The main reason for the same being the societal stigma that exists and moreover the lack of conversations in the deeper pockets of India. Through its various initiatives, Blued has gone one step ahead to reach out to the community, create a safe space for all those trying to come out of the closet.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

