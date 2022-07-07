Blueheights Aviation announces a new 5N/6D Chardham Yatra by Helicopter package

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI/TPT): If you ever desire a quick tour to Chardham with your family (Older parents and toddlers), then Blueheight Aviation brings you the best experience for Chardham.

Blueheight is a leading airline company providing private jet charter services, air ambulance services, destination jet charter, etc. Their extensive fleet of private jets offers highly customized and to-the-point services to their esteemed clients.

'Chardham Yatra by Helicopter 2022,' commencing from September 2022, is recently launched by the company at unbelievable prices. The package has been solely designed to keep in view the comfort and convenience of the devotees.

What is Chardham Yatra?

Meaning four abodes, Chardham includes the travel to four pilgrimages sites in India Yamunotri, Gangotri, Badrinath, and Kedarnath in Uttrakhand, India. Badrinath is considered the abode of Lord Vishnu, while Kedarnath is the abode of Lord Shiva.

Gangotri is the place of origin for the holy river Ganga while Yamunotri is the source of origin for river Yamuna (Goddess Yamuna).

If you wish to get closer to salvation with Chardham Yatra, availing exclusive package by Blueheight aviation 2022 is like a dream come true.

Beginning from Yamunotri, this spiritual journey takes you through Gangotri, Kedarnath, and finally to Badrinath - the four significant pilgrimages covered under the yatra. Chardham yatra by helicopter is an incredible experience that takes you through the fantastic journey of Uttrakhand.

Why Book Chardham Yatra Packages 2022 with Blueheight Aviation?

With Blueheight's tailor-made packages, you get the best of both worlds - a fantastic Chardham yatra experience that you ever dream of!

Rajesh Singh, The Founder of Bluheight Aviation, says, 'This soulful sourjon comes at value for money pricing that will engross you with spirituality. People who have always wished to discover Chardham Yatra but are unable to do because of their time commitment have this excellent avenue of completing it in just 4 days.

He added, 'Every year, we have more travel requests than we can accommodate, reflecting the growing interest of devotees owing to the convenience of Chardham Yatra by Helicopter. Last year, we saw an unprecedented surge in demand for Chardham packages by 22%. For 2022, we are even expecting more surge due to uplifted restrictions of COVID-19'

In no time, you reach your Chardham yatra destinations without any hassles. Special tour packages are designed for the elderly or people looking for a quick Chardham yatra tour.

These include tour packages, convenient accommodation, soulful darshan, and delicious meals. For a blissful experience, you can avail these packages from Delhi, Mumbai, Dehradun, Haridwar, Bangalore, and other major cities of India.

Why is Chardham Yatra By Helicopter Best?

Out of four Dhams, only two Dhams - Badrinath and Gangotri Dham are accessible by road. The other two dhams, Kedarnath Dham and Yamunotri Dham are not accessible by road and require a rigorous trek.

It is unsuitable for older adults and people with minor ailments to take such an arduous trek to reach the shrine.

A Quick 5-Night/6-day Itinerary To Chardham Yatra By Helicopter:

Here is a quick review to our itinerary to Chardham Yatra by Helicopter:

Day 1: Dehradun

The yatra starts with the Sahastradhara helipad in Dehradun. You get a complimentary stay at Dehradun at the onset of your Char Dham Yatra by Helicopter. We arrange a pick-up facility for our clients from Dehradun Airport.

Day 2: Yamunotri

Check out early from the hotel to head to SahastraDhara Helidrome. Board the helicopter to reach Kharsali. Check Into your hotel and then head for the Darshan At Yamunotri. Get back to Hotel after Darshan and relax.

Day 3: Gangotri

You will check out early from Kharsali to reach Harshil/Jhalla. You will be taken to Gangotri Dham Dharshan after breakfast. Gangotri temple is a 50-minutes drive away. We also arrange a sight-weeing at harshil to explore the place's scenic beauty.

Day 4: Kedarnath Dham

You will head to Sersi early morning to reach Kedarnath Dham. There is a shuttle service available for Kedarnath Ji. It takes almost 2 hours for Kedarnath Temple Darshan. You can also explore the sightseeing at Guptkashi or Sersi. A renowned Kali temple can be visited up to 4:30 PM.

Day 5: Badrinath Dham

On day 5, after breakfast at Sersi, get ready to board a helicopter for Badrinath. You will be taken to Badrinath temple after lunch. Mana Village is a great sightseeing option at Badrinath, which is famous as the last village of India, after which the border of China starts. Soak into spirituality with the evening yatra at Badrinath.

Day 6: Dehradun

The next day, you can participate in Maha-Aarti early morning if you have pre-booked for it. Check out from Badrinath Hotel and reach Sahastradhara. Reach Dehradun hotel to collect the luggage, and our team will drop you at the concerned railway station/ airport.

To book a pleasant stay at heavenly abode in Chardham that dives you into the holiness of Chardham Yatra,

https://blueheightaviation.com/chardham-yatra-helicopter-services contact us @ 9999506969, 9650578989

You can also mail us @ chardham@blueheightaviation.com to know more about the ongoing deals and discounts on Chardham Yatra by Helicopter.

So, what are you waiting for? Call Us Not To Pre-Book You Seat Before It Gets Sold Out!!

This story is provided by TPT. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TPT)