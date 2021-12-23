BluePi partners with Snowflake to enable the fast-growing BFSI sector to generate data insights, at scale

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 23 (ANI/PRNewswire): BluePi Solutions, an established player in data-driven solutions, today, announced the partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, to enable the data insights at scale.

This partnership is aimed to serve the financial sector in India, for liberating valued, siloed data and unlocking meaningful insights.

Snowflake recently launched its financial services Data Cloud with more than 600 industry data partners, as well as large customers, such as BlackRock, Capital One and Western Union. The BFSI players can leverage Snowflake's Financial Services Data Cloud to launch new customer-centric products and services, build fintech platforms of the future and accelerate their regulatory compliance.

With India set to become the third largest domestic banking sector by 2050, implementing the right technology will help accelerate the expected growth.

Announcing the partnership, Pronam Chatterjee, Co-founder and CEO, BluePi Consulting, said, "We are indeed happy to partner Snowflake, the global technology leader in Data Cloud and consider this an important milestone in our path towards technological excellence. Given the credentials of Snowflake, this partnership has further strengthened us to accelerate the data journey of our customers in the financial services sector." He further added, "BluePi's solutions are built leveraging Data on Cloud, Data warehouse, Data Lakes and Data Marts. The partnership with a Data Cloud expert has certainly equipped us further to support financial services organisations to effortlessly launch innovative products and services while adhering to the stringent requirements of the sector ."

BluePi has rich experience in handling large scale projects around Big Data, Data Science, Cloud-based solutions, Microservices, Risk profiling, among others, in addition to having the functional knowledge of BFSI industry.

Vimal Venkatram, Country Manager, India at Snowflake, "We are proud to support BluePi Consulting as they leverage Snowflake's Data Cloud Services for their financial services customers. Our financial services Data Cloud helps organisations to mobilise data with near-unlimited scale, concurrency and performance."

By leveraging BluePi solutions powered with Snowflake Data Cloud, the BFSI players can now launch new customer-centric products and services, build fintech platforms of the future and accelerate their regulatory compliance. They can also consolidate data warehouse infrastructure, deploy digital business models and leverage new-age technologies better.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)