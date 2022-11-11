Blum unveils the BLUM Street at ACETECH Mumbai in association with the Esteemed Ar. Reza Kabul, Ar. Kanhai Gandhi, Ar. Gautam Naik, and Ar. Arzan Khambhatta

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): ABEC exhibitions and conference is all set to host ACETECH in Mumbai from 10th to 13th November 2022, and Blum, an Austrian manufacturer of furniture fittings is thrilled to be a part of it.

Blum has offered its products to these renowned architects who have used Blum hardware to create installation ART to enthral the visitors.

Speaking about the collaboration Nadeem Patni, MD, Blum India said, "Austria is known for its association with art, we at Blum could not resist being associated with such renowned Indian names who will make Installation Art with Blum hardware for ACETECH. It will be a delight for every visitor."

Blum has collaborated with Ar. Reza Kabul, President at ARK Reza Kabul Architects Pvt. Ltd., Ar. Kanhai Gandhi, Co-founder/Director at KNS Architects Pvt. Ltd., Ar. Gautam Naik, Gautam & Geetanjali Arc Excel Consultancy and Ar. Arzan Khambhatta, Architect and Sculptor for the Art installation street. These remarkable architects will be utilizing hardware from Blum to design exquisite art pieces that will be showcased at none other than ACETECH Mumbai.

Discover Blum's Latest designs of products at the Blum Booth this ACETECH. The booth will feature its iconic hinges and runner and drawer systems along with the newly launched MERIVOBOX, a box platform for your ideas. This platform makes it incredibly simple to assemble drawers and pull-outs to meet every demand. They will also have a new display for myLEGRABOX. In this you can fully customize your LEGRABOX turning your inspiration into a reality.

They also showcase a few ideas from Blum Inspiration where design meets innovation. Blum Inspiration is a growing source of inspiration for anyone who is passionate about creative furniture solutions, giving people ideas and tips with new application thoughts with the existing product range.

The Blum Booth (C8 in hall 1) at ACETECH, Bombay Convention & Exhibition Centre is a must-visit to experience internationally acclaimed standard products.



ACETECH is Asia's leading trade fair for architecture, building materials, art and design, the third-of-its-kind in the world. The exhibition brings together the biggest brands and several high-profile visitors under one roof for a synergistic relationship.

For more details: www.blum.com/in/en.

Contact number: 022 4610 7000 / 022-69330000

Live Experience Design Centre: Ground Floor, Times Square Building, 69 Western Express Highway Next to Natraj building, Andheri East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400069.

Julius Blum GmbH is a family-owned company that operates worldwide, specializing in the manufacture and distribution of furniture fittings. Its main product groups are lift, hinge and pull-out systems for furniture, predominantly in kitchens and wardrobes. The company has seven plants in Vorarlberg, Austria, production sites in Poland, Brazil and the USA and 33 subsidiaries and representative offices around the world. The company delivers to furniture manufacturers and authorized dealers in more than 120 countries.

Blum products are available at all premium hardware stores across India.

