BMC Software and Robotex India come together for the initiative- 'Girls Who Build Robots'

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI/PNN): In a recent announcement, BMC Software and Robotex India join hands to educate government school girls in Robotics, Coding and STEM. This is the first-of-its-kind initiative in the state of Maharashtra where girls from rural schools will learn Robotics, Coding and Artificial Intelligence.

BMC Cares is an ongoing global engagement to inspire & empower BMC's workforce to invest In people and enrich communities across the Globe through digital literacy, interventions, and Accessibility to create An Autonomous Digital Enterprise.

BMC Cares in collaboration with Robotex India are empowering over 250 girls from zilla parishad government schools in Pune On Future skills required to increase their employability and bridge gender divide in the STEM Ecosystem.

With the unique initiative 'Girls Who Build Robots', BMC Software aims to address STEM and Gender gap education equality gap issues and empower government school students in future skills like coding, Robotics, STEM, enabling them to pursue future opportunities in the digitized World.

Speaking about the initiative Wendy Rentschler, Head of Global CSR said "The UN reports that for India to maintain its position as a global growth leader, more concerted efforts at local and national levels, and by the private sector are needed to bring women to parity with men. Initiatives that support the UN's call to action, like BMC's partnership with Robotex India, are imperative to make this a reality"



Chaula Diwanji, Global CSR Business Partner Said, "By fostering digital literacy and supporting groups like the Robotex India, and others striving to bridge the digital literacy gap, we all have the power to invest in the women who will become the technology and business professionals and leaders of tomorrow."

This project for the state of Maharashtra, will be implemented by Robotex India along with its supporting partner Rotary club of Pune central charitable trust and CSR support from BMC Software.

Commenting on the initiative more Ali Siddiqui - CPO said, 'As we build for the future at BMC, we are focused on increasing gender representation to support greater diversity of thought to drive innovation. The Autonomous Digital Enterprise includes everyone, our technology frees people to create the future."

Payal Rajpal Director Robotex India states 'With 'Girls who build robots' initiative, Robotex India aims to train over 2 million girls by 2023 on the grounds of coding, robotics and AI employable skills. Robotex India has educated 25000 students from government schools in rural, tribal, urban India. It thus aims at bridging the gender gap in STEM and preparing students from marginalized communities from rural India for the jobs of future."

