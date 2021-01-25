BML Munjal University announces specialisation in Electronics and Computer Engineering for B.Tech

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): BML Munjal University (BMU), a Hero Group Initiative, today announced opening of the online application process for the class of 2021-24 B.Tech programme under its School of Engineering & Technology (SoET).

The four-year full time B.Tech program offers specialisation in Electronics & Computer Engineering. The application process has started. The curriculum of the new specialisation in the programme draws inspiration from the components and the mix of foundational knowledge, and the skill set required to prepare the undergraduate students for new roles across sectors. The BMU across all its disciplines, will start the new academic year at its state of the art, fully residential campus spread across 50 acres in Gurugram.

The eligibility criteria for admission would be similar to the other B.Tech programs, involving standardised test scores as per university admissions' criteria, available on the university website www.bmu.edu.in. The students who have not appeared for any standardised tests will have to appear for the BMU administered standardised aptitude test. Admissions to the School of Engineering & Technology are purely on the basis of merit and aptitude.

During the first four semesters, students would undergo foundational courses in,

a) basic subjects like Maths, Physics, & Chemistry, and

b) in Electrical, Electronics, Computer science and Communications.

Basis their interest, students will have the flexibility to choose further tracks to enhance their knowledge and skills in one of the following domains:

* VLSI Design & Testing

* Smart Automated Systems



* Computer Engineering

"BMU's B.Tech program has seen an upswing since the time it was launched in 2014. We've brought our transformative DNA into the design of new programs/courses that we are rolling out from BMU's schools across disciplines. The new curriculum is an ideal mix of technical skills, soft skills and social awareness to excel in one's career," said Dr Maneek Kumar, Dean- School of Engineering & Technology.

"The faculty is helping students to develop and improve their analytical skills, problem-solving skills, and creativity to identify a problem and get technological solutions instantly. The new program will open-up myriad career opportunities for the student across cross over fields in the areas of Electronics and Computer Engineering such as IT Consultant, Blockchain Developer, Cybersecurity Analyst, Network engineers to name a few. I look forward to welcoming the new batch to the new session," Dr Kumar added.

The new programme draws upon the overall ethos of BMU, of transforming students into well-rounded, industry-ready individuals, who are equipped to take on leadership responsibilities. The university strives to incorporate multi dimensions of creative thinking and design to all its disciplines.

The BMU delivers this through its unique experiential-learning environment that nurtures the spirit of inquiry, creativity, problem-solving, entrepreneurship and innovation; and promotes hands-on and cross-disciplinary learning. Named after the late Founder Chairman of the Hero Group, BML Munjal University (BMU) is a unique not-for-profit initiative founded by the promoters of the Hero Group.

The BMU is mentored by Imperial College London and is engaged in creating, preserving, and imparting internationally benchmarked knowledge and skills. The university seeks to transform higher education in India by creating a world-class innovative teaching, learning and research environment. It envisions to become a nursery for the leaders of tomorrow and a repository of knowledge.

The various undergraduate, postgraduate and postdoctoral programmes offered in the University are: PhD, MBA, BTech, BBA, BA (Hons) Economics, B Com (Hons), BA LLB (Hons), BBA LLB (Hons).

The School of Management at BML Munjal University has been ranked 37th among all management institutions across India in the NIRF Rankings 2020.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

