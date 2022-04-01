BML Munjal University is awarded Diamond Subject Rating in Management by QS I-GAUGE Ratings 2022

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): BML Munjal University (BMU), a Hero Group initiative today announced that its School of Management has been awarded with 'Diamond' Subject Rating in Management by QS I-GAUGE, a prestigious independent private sector rating system for India's universities, colleges, and schools.

QS-GAUGE released the 2022 Management Subject rankings for educational institutions in India. QS I-GAUGE is a custom-designed rating system for universities and colleges in India. It provides academic institutions to effectively benchmark their performance with reference to key indicators and further lays down a developmental roadmap for upgrading their educational services.

QS I-GAUGE has framed its subject ratings methodology for Indian institutions keeping a long-term objective in mind, where institutions are evaluated based on how specific subjects are taught to fulfil the current market trend. The agency brings together the global expertise, experience, and reputation of UK based (QS) Quacquarelli Symonds, along with deep local knowledge of luminaries from Indian education.

In addition to this, the data evaluation exercise promotes the subject level performance of the institution that has undergone a rigorous review. For subject ratings, QS I-GAUGE evaluates an institution on 10 broad parameters: 1. Faculty Student ratio 2. Overall Student Satisfaction 3. Completion Rate 4. Overall Alumni Satisfaction 5. Library Facilities 6. Management Ecosystem 7. Entrepreneurship and Innovation. 8. Centre for Leadership 9. Executive Education and Continuous Learning and finally 10. Placement Outcomes. A Diamond rating is obtained on scoring 190 and above on a total of 250 points. For the Management category, BML Munjal University has secured 218 points out of 250. This puts the School of Management at BMU way ahead of several prestigious institutions in India.

Sharing more details on BMU managing to earn the Diamond rating in QS I-GAUGE Subject Rating 2022, the Vice-Chancellor, BMU, Prof Manoj K Arora, said, "The Management programmes at BMU prepares students for a long term and fulfilling careers. The multidisciplinary and application-based curriculum, provides practical application knowledge and life skills through which we can guide students to become future ready at the same time, the 5i based experiential learning (Information, Inquiry, Inspiration, Implementation to Impact) enables our students to lead from the first day they step into the corporate world."



Prof Arora, further added, "BMU's School of Management was ranked 41st in All India by NIRF Ranking in 2021, the 'Diamond' Subject rating in Management by QS I-GAUGE 2022 is an achievement that we are very proud of, it further strengthens our feat in the higher education space."

Speaking about the ranking, Dr Jaskiran Arora, Dean, BMU School of Management said, "We are School of Management & BMU is elated at this feat. We owe this to our faculty's learning centric and focused approach to making a difference and transforming students' lives. We wish everyone who has made it to the list all the very best. This ranking will encourage us to push to greater heights and renew our commitment to all our students. QS Ranking is the most authentic ranking system and widely respected and recognised in the education fraternity."

Founded in 2014, BMU is a state-of-the-art, fully residential campus spread across 50 acres in Gurugram. The university is mentored by Imperial College London, BMU is a not-for-profit initiative offering undergraduate and post-graduate courses.

Named after the late Founder Chairman of the Hero Group, BML Munjal University (BMU) is a state-private university founded by the promoters of the Hero Group. BMU is mentored by Imperial College London and is engaged in creating, preserving, and imparting internationally benchmarked knowledge and skills. The university seeks to transform higher education in India by creating a world-class innovative teaching, learning, and research environment across Schools spanning the disciplines of law, management, economics, commerce, and engineering. The School of Management at BML Munjal University has been ranked 41st among all management institutions All India in the NIRF Rankings 2021.

The university offers undergraduate to doctoral programmes comprising BA (Hons) in Economics, BBA, BCom (Hons), BA LLB (Hons), BBA LLB (Hons), BBA, Integrated BBA-MBA at the undergraduate level and MBA, LLB (Hons) and PhD at the post-graduate level.

For more information, log in to www.bmu.edu.in.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

