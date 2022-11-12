BMW Golf Cup 2022 concludes India Chapter

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The BMW Golf Cup 2022 tournament lived up to its reputation as one of the most prestigious amateur golf tournaments in India when it came to an exciting climax at Classic Golf and Country Club today as the tournament's regional winners fought for supremacy in its grand finale. The regional winners also had a chance to interact with Ajit Agarkar - India's iconic cricketer over the gala dinner hosted by BMW India.



Nohar Nath (Category A), Ajit Kumar Dubey (Category B) and Astha Mittal are the national winners and will proudly represent India at the World Final of the BMW Golf Cup which is scheduled to be held in Mauritius from 20 to 25 March 2023.



Vikram Pawah, President, BMW India said, "BMW has been renowned as a global golf partner for decades and we continue that legacy in India. BMW Golf Cup represents the sport of golf and its many valuable attributes to a broader audience across India. It not only attracts our customers and prospects but also is a platform wherein people across the country enjoy an unforgettable experience together. They return home with new friendships that will last well beyond the National Final. We congratulate all the winners and wish them the best of Golf at the 'World Final' of BMW Golf Cup."



The exclusive, invitation-only BMW Golf Cup 2022 with 18 tournaments held across 13 cities. Over 1500 amateur golfers participated in 2022. The winners from these regional tournaments competed in the National Final of the BMW Golf Cup 2022.



India is one of 50 participating countries at the World Final of BMW Golf Cup 2021 which is a global series with 1,000 qualifying tournaments involving 100,000 players. The BMW Golf Cup is an amateur golf tournament series designed for customers, prospects and opinion leaders and provides the right mix for an exclusive social interaction.





The BMW Golf Cup has three categories, A (for handicaps up to 12), B (for handicaps 13 - 28) and Ladies Category (for handicaps up to 28). The winners, runners-up and second runners-up of the individual handicap categories qualify for the National Final. The winners in each of the three handicap categories in the National Final qualify to take part in the World Final of BMW Golf Cup.



BMW Golf Cup

BMW Golf Cup, one of the world's largest amateur golf tournament series can trace its roots back a quarter of a century to a British-based initiative that ran on its own for five years before going international. The tournament started as the BMW Invitation Tournament in UK. It has now developed into a global series with 1,000 qualifying tournaments involving 100,000 players in up to 50 countries. The best players from each nation qualify for the highlight, the BMW Golf Cup World Final.

Internet: www.bmw.in

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bmwindia

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bmwindia

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/bmwindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwindia_official

#BMW #BMWIndia #SheerDrivingPleasure

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

