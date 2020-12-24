BMW Group India Inaugurates Two Dealership Facilities in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW Group India today announced the launch of the BMW Facility NEXT in Thiruvananthapuram. EVM Autokraft now represents BMW and BMW Motorrad in the largest sales and service facility in Thiruvananthapuram. Based on the latest BMW Facility NEXT framework, the new facility showcases the exclusive range of both BMW cars and BMW Motorrad motorcycles. The showroom is located at Survey No.947, Kadakampilly village. Karikkamuri, Vangiyoor, Triruvanathapuram whereas the service facility is situated at Plot No. 39, Kochuveli Industrial Area, Kochuveli, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The dealership is headed by Sabu Johny as Dealer Principal, EVM Autokraft.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, "BMW Group India has set a decisive course by establishing state-of-the-art dealerships facilities with customer centricity at its core philosophy. We have significantly strengthened our dealer network in 2020 by launching 10 ultra-modern dealership facilities across established and emerging markets in India. EVM Autokraft has been a trusted BMW partner and today we have strengthened our relationship further with the inauguration of the largest BMW Facility NEXT framework based dealership in Thiruvananthapuram. This is a reflection of our commitment to serving our discerning customers in one of the fastest emerging markets in Kerala. The unison of BMW and BMW Motorrad offers a comprehensive brand experience to our customers and prospects under one roof."

Sabu Johny, Dealer Principal, EVM Autokraft said, "EVM Autokraft is proud of its association with BMW Group India and we are delighted to represent BMW and BMW Motorrad by setting up the largest BMW Facility NEXT in Thiruvananthapuram. The culmination of the two fascinating and dynamic brands in this unique format offers an unrivalled experience. With our deep understanding of the market place, we will further tap the growing luxury automobile segment in this emerging market and serve our esteemed clientele with greater passion."

The showroom is spread over a total area of 14,000 sq.ft and displays five BMW cars, along with a three car display for BMW Premium Selection, an Experience Zone featuring Virtual Reality to bring customers face-to-face with the latest updates on the BMW product range. An interactive Virtual Product Presentation displayed on a large screen along with a car configurator helps customers to evaluate and select their dream car as per their choice. The BMW Motorrad section exclusively displays six motorcycles along with the latest lifestyle and accessories collection. The facility offers a relaxed ambience for customers to enjoy a cup of the finest coffee and discuss various aspects of owning a BMW vehicle with sales executives.

The state-of-the-art workshop across 21000 sq. ft comprises of five mechanical service bays, four paint, and body shop bays. The workshop is well-appointed with the latest equipment, BMW Lifestyle, and accessories. Existing BMW customers can book vehicle service online as per their preferred date and time, details of service required along with pick-up and drop details. Service cost estimates details are sent for approval using BMW Smart Video. The facility also offers BMW Smart Repair service for quick repairs. Secure online payments for services availed additionally offers complete peace of mind. The entire aftersales service staff has undergone rigorous training and certified at BMW Group India's Training Centre in Gurugram.

Customers can explore the entire BMW Premium Selection - the finest range of pre-owned BMW vehicles that are carefully selected and comprehensively examined for quality. Every vehicle comes with a full, detailed history of servicing, maintenance and repairs. With the industry-leading Virtual Product Presentation (VPP), customers can easily check current vehicle stock, obtain all information such as current mileage, retail price, car specifications and dealer contact data. Additionally, the user-friendly interface offers visitors a broad range of search functionalities to select their favourite vehicle. The showroom and workshop follow a comprehensive sanitisation process of its premises, workshop tools and equipment.

The latest range of BMW Lifestyle Collection is showcased for automotive enthusiasts. It includes numerous inspiring products and exciting styles such as the new BMW M Collection, BMW Motorsport Heritage Collection, BMW i Collection, BMW Golfsport Collection, Montblanc for BMW Special Edition, BMW Bike Collection and the BMW Iconic Collection. The latest range of BMW Motorrad Lifestyle Collection features Ride, Style, Vintage and Pro-Race Suit collections. The accessories include a comprehensive range of original parts and equipment.



Attractive financial solutions are offered through BMW India Financial Services. Customers can avail finance and insurance options on the entire range of BMW and BMW Motorrad products. Customized and flexible financial solutions can be further designed as per individual requirements.

